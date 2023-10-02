As the race for governor in Mississippi looms closer, political organizers are scrambling to get out the vote. The two main political organizations on campus – Ole Miss College Republicans and University of Mississippi College Democrats – are looking to capture student attention this semester through very different means.

Sophomore public policy leadership and rhetoric major William Pentecost serves as the secretary of Ole Miss College Republicans. The organization is planning a number of events to raise support and awareness about Mississippi’s statewide Republican candidates.

“We are having a meeting on election night, Nov. 7, where we will host former Sen. Trent Lott and talk about the election as well as other topics,” Pentecost said. “We also have a few members within our club who have volunteered to help on different campaigns through things like door-knocking, placing signs, etc.”

In addition to the election night event, Pentecost encourages students to attend College Republicans’ regular meetings.

“We will continue to hold our club meetings every other Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall. At the meetings, students will have the opportunity to hear from great speakers and find out about different ways and opportunities to get involved in different elections and campaigns,” he said.

UM Democrats are also ramping up their campaigning efforts on campus.

“With this year being such a big election year for Mississippi, we have really focused a lot of our efforts on voter registration,” Elizabeth Wildman, a sophomore public policy leadership major, said. “We have been tabling every week with voter registration forms, and we have had a lot of success so far sharing the platform of Democratic candidates and registering students to vote.”

Calvin Wood, a sophomore public policy leadership major, currently serves as the Politicians Coordinator for UM Dems. He shared which political races the group is watching closely.

“In the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors race, we are supporting Avery Dunn (District 2), Dale Gordon (3), Anne Klingen (4) and Don Mason (5),” Wood explained. “We have also built a very close relationship with the next governor of Mississippi, Brandon Presley, who has presented an incredibly appealing alternative to Gov. Tate Reeves, as well as Greta Kemp Martin, who is challenging Lynn Fitch, the attorney general responsible for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Wood also spoke about races in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

“We are supporting incumbent John Faulker (District 5), Andre DeBerry (10) and Donna Niewiaroski (12) in their respective races for Mississippi House of Representatives,” Wood said.

College Republicans did not offer a response to specific political races or issues they are following. Instead, Pentecost said the group is “thinking through a conservative lens about different issues Mississippians face and possible solutions to those issues.”

The common theme between the opposing groups emerges in their efforts to engage the student body. Jullian Badeaux, a UM Democrats member majoring in psychology and international studies, expressed an enthusiasm that underpins the campaign process for student political organizations.

“This year, we are mainly focused on outreach and increasing our platform by supporting our local candidates. By supporting our local governmental leaders, we are able to foster a sense of community together, along with all of the Ole Miss students who we have helped to register to go vote for them,” Badeaux said.