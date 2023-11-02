In 1848, the University of Mississippi opened its doors, marking the beginning of an incredible journey in higher education. Now, 175 years later, the university will celebrate its remarkable history, impact and accomplishments on Monday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in front of the iconic Lyceum.

The theme of the celebration is “A Legacy of Calling,” which references “Callings: The Purpose and Passion of Work” by Dave Isay. The book was selected for the UM 2023 Common Reading Experience.

Notable speakers for the event include Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture Kathryn McKee, as well as two student leaders.

Provost Noel Wilkin will also speak at the event, and he aims to commemorate the spirit of UM and keep the flame alive.

“My goal is that people walk away from the event and for one moment just stop and think about the role of the institution in the world and society, particularly here in Mississippi, and how we can be re-energized and recommitted to creating the next legacy over the next however many years,” Wilkin said.

Over the past 175 years, the university has provided a world-class education to students while fostering a vibrant and increasingly inclusive community. The institution’s commitment to both academic and cultural growth has made it a cornerstone of higher education.

“Sometimes people underestimate Mississippi,” McKee said. “But I think we do world class research, writing and teaching at the University of Mississippi.”

Associated Student Body President Sara Austin Welch sees UM as a trailblazing school.

“I hope we can just continue to make leaps and bounds with taking care of our students.” Welch said. “We’re the marquee university; it’s Ole Miss that makes the first change.”

Following the Civil Rights Movement, the university has consistently made strides towards becoming a more diverse and inclusive community.

“We can always do more and strive for more excellence, but it’s important to acknowledge the past and how we’ve grown from it,” Welch said.

The university has grown in not only its values, but also in physical numbers. This year, UM has experienced a 22% increase in freshman enrollment, marking the largest freshman class in the history of the university with more than 5,200 enrolled. In the 2022-2023 enrollment period, out-of-state students made up more than 50% of the undergraduate student body.

“Having more students from out of state gives us an opportunity to become a regional and then national leader,” McKee said.

To support the surplus of incoming students, Wilkin thinks the best thing to do is add facilities and resources — not turn away people who want the opportunity for higher education.

“Our obligation is to not necessarily shut down the opportunities for people to go to college, but instead make sure that we’re adding infrastructure and adding resources to our university at a pace that keeps up with the students who are coming in,” Wilkin said.

The event at the Lyceum will close with UM’s alma mater, followed by a reception in the Circle for students, faculty, staff and members of the Oxford community.

The 175th Anniversary of UM is not only a celebration of the past, but also a testament to the prevailing spirit of excellence that defines the institution.

“We’ve had a weird history, but we’ve come a long way,” public policy leadership major Jake Stanard said.​￼​ “175th anniversary? How about 175 more?”