Following the death of Delta State University’s Dematravion “Trey” Reed, University of Mississippi students gathered in the Circle to hold a vigil in his honor on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 12:15 p.m.

Reed’s body was found hanging from a tree on Delta State University’s campus in Cleveland, Miss., on Monday, Sept. 15 and sparked national discourse on the history of violence against Black people in the state. The Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a suicide; however, former NFL star Colin Kaepernick has indicated he intends to fund a second autopsy.

UM’s Black Student Union, in partnership with other campus organizations, coordinated the vigil.

Attendees received words of encouragement from junior political science major Demetrick Stringer and senior allied health studies major Ayanna Norman. Senior allied health studies major Gabby McCrary led prayers in honor of Reed. Students created posters to hold in place of candles, which were prohibited due to fire safety regulations.

Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” was the song selection by sophomore biological science major Jayden Lawrence, who shared his thoughts on the vigil’s turnout.

“From the prayer to the signs that were created, we saw everybody — it was multiethnic out here,” Lawrence said. “We’re growing close on campus, and it’s great that we all came together for this event to make a difference.”

Senior allied health studies major and current Miss Black University Hannah Olive also expressed the importance of fostering community at this time.

“When times like this come, we have to step up and show up for our community,” Olive said. “I want to say thank you to everybody who came out. They were selfless, came out and thought about Trey.”

Adam Floyd, a junior accountancy major, shared why he attended the vigil.

“I came out not only on my own behalf, but just being a Black young man I feel everybody deserves to have some support,” Floyd said. “I’m looking to show comfort for the families that are grieving because I feel like Black people are greater as one than (when) we’ve been divided.”

The tragedy’s widespread impact was conveyed by senior African American studies major Fatimah Wansley, who helped organize the gathering as the BSU’s co-director of special events.

“This is heavy for students across the campus, across all races,” Wansley said. “It’s heavy for Mississippians, Delta State and for families. The vigil is truly here to provide support to students, and I’m really proud people from all backgrounds are out here because that shows the things we are talking about affect us all.”

Junior public policy leadership major Kayle Amos commented on the leaders creating a space for community on campus.

“BSU plays an important role, especially as they umbrella a lot of other minority RSOs on campus, and considering Trey was a minority on another (predominantly white institution) campus, I think it’s very important that we’re showing our support,” Amos said.

SeMarje McGregory, a junior integrated marketing communications major, showed up at the vigil to honor Reed’s life.

“I just want to show my support in honor of the life that was lost on Delta State’s campus just to be in solidarity with him and his family and sympathize with them, letting them know we see them, and we hear their cries,” McGregory said.

