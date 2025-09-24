The Student Activities Association (SAA) hosted a trivia night in the Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Ballroom on Tuesday night, advertising a $200 cash prize.

Students split off in teams of two or three to answer trivia questions ranging from movie soundtracks and actors to famous scientists and capital cities. The trivia was sponsored by a third party company, ThinkFast Interactive.

“ThinkFast trivia has been an ongoing tradition for a couple of semesters — really good turnout rate and people really enjoy it,” Benson Le, co-director of entertainment for SAA, said. “It’s just a great feeling to see all the students from across campus that normally wouldn’t have anything to do on a Tuesday night to just come out and have fun with each other.”

The game was broken into multiple rounds separated by challenges that students could take on for more points, such as a dance competition or an intense 60 seconds of “Guess That Song.” Every round was interactive, with a screen showing a top-10 leaderboard after every round.

“It was a good show. We had a good turnout and people had fun,” Matt Kwiatkowski, ThinkFast’s DJ and sound technician, said.

For ThinkFast, the stop at the university was part of the group’s national tour.

“We travel all over the country to many campuses,” Mars O’Neal, tour manager of ThinkFast Interactive, said. “We set up the projectors, speakers, curtains, podiums and then it’s showtime.”

The trivia night was filled with laughter and music. It ended with representatives from the top three teams and one challenge winner up on stage competing in the final round for the $200 prize.

“You guys should come bring your friends, bring your family — my sister and I were on a team together,” Emma Taylor, a graduate journalism student and trivia night winner, said.

