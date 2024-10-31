The University of Mississippi’s Rebs to the Polls initiative, organized by the UM Voting Engagement Ambassadors, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 to help students travel to polling locations in Lafayette County.

With pickup locations at the Walk of Champions and Bike Shop across from the Turner Center, any student who is registered to vote in Lafayette County can use the shuttles for free.

Marshall Pentes, a senior economics major and voting engagement ambassador, played an important part in organizing this initiative. As a part of the Center for Community Engagement, the Voting Engagement Ambassadors connect students to voting resources and promote voter registration.

“We have to make sure that wherever you are, whatever your circumstance is, you can get to the polls in a simple and effective way,” Pentes said.

Pentes encourages students to RSVP for their ride in advance, but walk-ups will be accommodated on Election Day.

Shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and students should bring their ID. Previously implemented before and during COVID, the shuttle service is being offered again due to high demand.

“It’s a service I feel like a lot of people need, and it’s important for us to provide, but it hasn’t always been feasible for us to do so in the past,” Pentes said.

Noell Wilson, a croft associate professor of history and international studies, is one of those volunteering to drive a shuttle. She said she appreciates the opportunity to volunteer on election day without the heavy time commitment required for polling place roles.

“Voting is one of our most important actions as a U.S. citizen,” Wilson said. “In educating Ole Miss students to embrace their privileges as a citizen, I wanted to show my commitment to this wonderful right as an American.”

Wilson first volunteered to transport students to the polls in her first eligible election in 1992 as an undergraduate.

“I have great memories of the camaraderie and excitement in being part of a non-partisan initiative to help a large portion of the voting eligible public just get to the polls,” Wilson said.

Nicky Ewers, a freshman studies major who does not have a car, is planning on using the shuttles to travel to her polling location because she was concerned about getting to her location.

“It encourages you to vote. It’s so easy not to vote, but when they make it that much easier to vote, why wouldn’t you?” Ewers said.

For students planning on using the shuttle system, Wilson recommends bringing headphones, a book or homework and relaxing as they make their way to their voting location.

“No one is going to ask who you are voting for. We just want you to get out there and register your vote,” Wilson said.