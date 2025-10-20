You know that moment when someone walks into class wearing a bright, cheery blouse with perfectly matching shoes? Suddenly the room feels brighter. That’s the power of color.

Your brain is wired to respond to color cues. Those pops of orange or green do not just stand out visually — they actually trigger emotional associations tied to energy and positivity. Basically, your outfit is a mood booster — exactly what we are all desperate for during midweek slumps.

Psychologists call this phenomenon “enclothed cognition,” a term coined after experiments where participants wearing lab coats performed better on attention tasks than those in casual clothes.

The idea is simple: What you wear affects not just how others see you, but how you feel about yourself and how you think. When you layer color onto that, the effect grows stronger.

Research on color psychology shows that warm tones like red, orange and yellow are often associated with energy, enthusiasm and positivity, while cool colors like blue and green tend to encourage calm and relaxation.

One study that asked university students to wear clothing with different colors across a week found that their self-esteem and emotions shifted depending on the palette. Bright, vibrant clothes were linked with higher reported happiness and confidence, while darker or muted shades often lined up with lower emotional energy.

Scientists are quick to remind us that the field of color psychology is still young and the results are not universal. Cultural backgrounds, personal styles and individual preference all shape outcomes. Still, the evidence suggests that your closet might be a mood booster waiting to be unlocked.

Walking through the University of Mississippi campus on a lively afternoon, you will notice how splashes of bright hues stand out against the bright green of nature. That’s color psychology at work, turning clothing into an everyday mood booster.

Fast forward to exam week, when campus becomes a sea of gray sweatpants and hoodies. Comfort has its place, but slipping into a bright shirt can change the way you approach an 8 a.m. lecture or long study session.

It’s not always about changing your whole wardrobe, but about changing the color palette. This is a simple way to lift your mood without spending money on new clothes or changing your personal style.

That bright shirt you never pull out or those shoes whose color you think is “too bold” for class are exactly the pieces that can make the biggest difference during stressful school weeks.

Whether it is a round of midterms, late-night study sessions or just the midweek slump, wearing brighter colors can shift your mindset and bring a little energy back into your day.

Vidya Adlakha is a junior biological sciences major from Ocean Springs, Miss.

