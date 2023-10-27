Halloween is just around the corner, and students at the University of Mississippi are more than ready to go out and show off their best Halloween costumes.

Sarah Bishop, a senior studying criminal justice and psychology, said she and her friend group will be dressing up as individual characters instead of one collective unit. Bishop herself will be going out as the cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake.

“I’m going as Strawberry Shortcake. My hair is red and I was like, ‘That’s perfect,’” Bishop said.

Some students will be accompanying their friends in a group costume effort, including junior integrated marketing communications major Marissa Cooper.

“I am gonna be a ‘Top Gun’ girl with a dress on. One of my friends and I are dressing up together,” Cooper said.

Sophomore business major Rush Bland is doing a duo costume alongside his girlfriend, integrated marketing communications student Hailey Beard.

“We are dressing up as Ricky Bobby and his wife from the movie ‘Talladega Nights,’ mostly because we love the movie so much, and it’s one of the first movies we watched together. It also helps that we look a little like the characters,” Bland said.

Freshman business student Lexi Cox is not solid on a costume just yet – it all depends on what she decides in the coming days.

“I’m either going to be Tinkerbell or Cupid. As a group, we’re either going to be the fairies or we’re going to be something individual,” Cox said.

Not all students want, or have the time, to dress up for Halloween. Hannah Greaves, a freshman studying psychology, will not be dressing up this year.

“Just school work, there’s too much work,” Greaves said.