The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the struggling 2-6 Vanderbilt Commodores, who are on a six-game losing streak after several ugly losses in SEC play. Although the Rebels are heavily favored, there are several Vanderbilt players to watch out for.

QB Ken Seals

Ever since the Commodores’ former starting quarterback AJ Swann had three atrocious interceptions against Kentucky three weeks ago, Vanderbilt has elected to start Ken Seals in his place.

Even though Seals is 0-3 as the starter, he has fared well considering the formidable opponents he has faced each game, including No. 16 Missouri and No. 1 Georgia.

In the last three matches, Seals amassed 736 yards and six touchdowns, while tossing only two interceptions. The fact that Seals has managed this stat line against teams from the best conference in the country shows a level of play that garners some respect.

However, Seals is a statue in the pocket with practically no scramble attempts on the year. This weakness can enable the Rebels to utilize their pass rush to disrupt Seals’ rhythm and force him into his first bad game of the season.

​WR Will Sheppard

By far the most consistent part of Vanderbilt’s offense has been wide receiver Will Sheppard. The 6-foot-3-inch senior has had a stellar season so far, with 36 receptions for 574 yards and an incredible eight touchdowns.

Sheppard is a fantastic route-runner with the ability to make difficult catches even in tight coverage. Luckily for Ole Miss, his top-end speed is not very high, meaning the Rebels might be able to press him on the line and deny his routes for as long as possible.

Sheppard’s connection with Seals has been strong as well, with near-100-yard games against both Florida and Missouri. If Ole Miss can shut down Seals’ favorite target, it may further disrupt his play.

LB CJ Taylor

While the Commodores defense has struggled throughout most games this season, their junior linebacker CJ Taylor has been a bright spot for the lackluster unit. Like most linebackers who take charge of the defensive effort, Taylor leads the team in tackles with 52 throughout the season.

What makes Taylor stand out from most teams’ linebackers is the number of times he has forced a turnover this season. He has been a big play machine, nabbing two interceptions, forcing two fumbles and finding his way into the pocket for three sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-1-inches tall and 201 pounds, his physical report reads more like that of a defensive back’s, which might help to explain his uncanny ability to act as Vanderbilt’s ball hawk on the field.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the rest of the Rebel skill position players need to find Taylor on every play, ensuring that he does not single-handedly disrupt or even end offensive drives. The past three games have been quite different for these two teams. Ole Miss has bounced back from its tough loss against Alabama with three exciting and gritty wins against SEC opponents, while Vanderbilt has been outclassed entirely. If Ole Miss can focus on the key players for Vanderbilt during this game, things could get ugly for the Commodores.