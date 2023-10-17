As the hot Mississippi summer gives way to the welcome embrace of autumn, the city of Oxford and its surrounding areas transform into a world of oranges, reds and yellows. There are several local spots worth exploring to witness the stunning fall foliage.

Nestled amidst sprawling oaks and lush gardens sits a place where literature and nature meet — Rowan Oak, the historic home of the renowned author William Faulkner.

During the fall season, the property becomes a haven for foliage enthusiasts. Ancient cedars and magnolias adorned with warm, bright hues create a serene and captivating atmosphere. A stroll along the trails could make one feel as if they have stepped into one of Faulkner’s novels, with the autumn leaves telling tales of bygone eras.

Adjacent to Rowan Oak lies Bailey’s Woods, a tranquil forested area that offers a perfect escape into nature. The woods are crisscrossed by scenic trails winding through a variety of trees, including oaks and hickories. In the fall, the woods come alive with vibrant vegetation, making it an ideal spot for hiking, birdwatching or simply enjoying a peaceful picnic within the autumn beauty.

Off of College Hill Road lies Lamar Park, an idyllic facet of nature that features a walking trail that wraps around Lake Patsy and continues through a sprawl of greenery, providing the perfect respite for fall picnicking. In the fall months, one can sit on picnic tables or benches to view geese swimming across the lake and sienna leaves falling from the trees.

The Grove not only hosts football gameday celebrations but it also hosts a canopy of leaves once the weather cools in the autumn months. Red maples, American Elms and black walnuts all showcase their alluring pumpkin-colored hues to provide a picturesque skyline.

Near campus, the South Campus Rail Trail offers an off-the-beaten path experience for those seeking fall greenery. These trails wind through dense woodlands that reveal breathtaking views. There are numerous trailheads that one can take off the main trail to venture deeper into the woods. Hardwood trees burst into vivid colors during the fall season, creating a beautiful backdrop for hikers and nature enthusiasts.

For a unique perspective on fall foliage, head to Sardis Lake, a scenic reservoir just a short drive from Oxford. The lake’s shoreline is dotted with various vantage points, such as picnic areas and camping grounds, where one can savor the seasonal atmosphere. The reflection of the autumn colors on the water’s surface adds a touch of magic to the experience. Whether seen by foot or by boat, Sardis offers beautiful fall foliage as you navigate through the colorful coves and inlets.

Whether visiting the historic Rowan Oak, wandering through Bailey’s Woods, exploring the hidden Whirlpool Trails or enjoying the serenity of Sardis Lake, one is likely to be immersed in autumn colors. Oxford offers many wonderful spots for seeing fall foliage, and now is the time to go on an adventure in Lafayette County.