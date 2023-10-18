With a musical career spanning nine studio albums and almost two decades, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Drew Holcomb and his band the Neighbors are a rising force in the contemporary Americana genre.

Although Holcomb graced the Grove stage and Proud Larry’s earlier in his career, the Memphis native’s performance at The Lyric will be the first one of the decade, as he has spent the majority of his career traveling across the country on tour.

As lead vocalist, songwriter and guitarist, Holcomb is accompanied by his band, the Neighbors, which includes pianist and guitarist Nathan Dugger, bassist Rich Brinsfield and drummer Will Sayles. The band’s shared Tennessee roots and zip code at the time of its formation led to them calling themselves “the Neighbors.”

Holcomb describes their concerts as having a “family reunion atmosphere,” one filled with a collective love of music and lively singing and dancing.

“The last two albums have been a lot bigger, a little more rock and roll, a little more fun, a little more stomp and holler,” Holcomb said. “It’s a really fun show. It’s a high-energy show. My band is one of the best sort of backing bands out there, and people who love guitars, piano solos, all that stuff get to come and enjoy it.”

Holcomb is well-versed in the challenges that come with living life on the road, but spending time away from his wife and children while touring has been difficult.

“Back in the early days, we were traveling in a van and trailer and spending eight hours a day in a van from city to city and across states (staying in) cheap hotels and eating weird food. It is a bit of a challenge for sure,” Holcomb said. “Fast forward to now, and the challenge is more about being away from home, being on the road, being away from my kids, but sometimes they get to come with me which is also really fun.”

As a songwriter, Holcomb shared that he finds inspiration for his music in everyday life, especially in the relationships he cherishes with close friends and family. However, over the course of his lengthy career, Holcomb has had to look to new avenues to continue to find sources of creativity.

“I think the challenge is that anything creative takes a lot of work. When you’re young, it feels like the songs are going to come a little easier, but as you get older, you have to kind of go searching for a little bit more and sort of block out the time to do the work,” Holcomb said.

At their performance at The Lyric, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will guide audience members on a musical journey through the band’s long and winding career, featuring songs from their beginnings, such as “American Beauty” and “What Would I do Without You” in addition to folk-infused music from their most recent album, “Strangers No More,” including “Find Your People” and “Dance with Everybody.”

The group’s latest album departs from the mellow sound of their previous work into new terrain by celebrating community through experimentation with folk and Americana music.

Soaring to the top of the Americana Radio charts upon its release, Holcomb revealed that the group’s latest hit “Find Your People” draws inspiration from Holcomb’s family, friendships and his connection to the audience.

“I think a lot of people try to find themselves alone, and I’ve found in my life that the more I have developed really beautiful friendships, the more I’ve figured out who I am, and whether that’s with my band, whether it’s with my roommates in college, whether it’s my wife, I think that togetherness is key to finding happiness,” Holcomb said.

