The Ole Miss Motel hosted a series of artists on Saturday for the 18th annual “One Night Stand” — an annual art event for which chosen artists are given a motel room to decorate and showcase their unique and purchasable artworks.

Each artist at the event takes home 100% of the profits they earn — something the event’s founder Erin Austen Abbott takes great pride in.

“They’ve worked so hard to create these collections for everyone, for one night only, and it doesn’t feel right to take a percentage,” Abbott said. “They’re working artists — they’ve earned it. I’ve only been able to do that for the last three years through grants, and it’s something I’m really proud of.”

Despite rainy weather, the event persevered as people gathered around, sought out shelter and funneled in and out of rooms.

Abbott started the event in 2007 to create additional opportunities for artists to share their work in Oxford.

“There weren’t that many places to show art in Oxford for people that maybe weren’t established with a gallery,” Abbott said. “This was a nice jumping-off point to have that experience.”

Abbott explained that the idea was born from her punk-rock, DIY roots.

“I grew up in that scene, where we were always thinking outside the box — setting up shows for bands, finding spaces that weren’t traditional venues,” Abbott said. “I wanted that same creative freedom for art.”

The idea for the venue itself was by pure chance, Abbott said.

“I pulled in here just to turn around once, and I saw this space,” Abbott said. “I thought, ‘This would be such a cool gallery, but we’d probably only be able to do it for one night. Oh, a one night stand at the Ole Miss Motel.’”

As local as the event might seem, it hosted a diverse variety of artists, both in style and origin.

“One thing that makes this year unique is that it’s a Mississippi show, but there’s really only one Mississippi artist,” Abbott said. “We have someone from Madison, (Miss.,) but everyone else came from Tennessee, Indiana or Texas. It’s really interesting bringing artists to Mississippi — they see what’s going on here, and when they go home, they talk about it. It takes Mississippi outward.”

Indiana artist Hannah Burnsworth had this to say about the challenges of converting a motel room into an art gallery.

“I think it’s exciting for people,” Burnsworth said. “It’s different, and they haven’t seen it all the time, so it brings people here. You work with what you have — you have to be flexible and artistic just in this small space.”

The event had a healthy mix of Oxford locals, travelers and students who ventured out to see what the show was all about.

“I saw it on a poster in a coffee shop, and I thought the name was so cute, and I just had to come see what it was about,” Maelee Starbuck, a junior allied health studies major, said.

Other attendees appreciated the creative diversity of the event.

“We need more things like this,” Gracie Walker, a junior international studies major, said. “It gives you something to do on Friday and Saturday nights without going to the bars and doing the things that everybody does every single weekend. It’s more true to what Oxford really is.”

As the 20th anniversary of One Night Stand approaches in 2027, Abbott is already anticipating a grand celebration.

“I’m already looking ahead to the 20th anniversary,” Abbott said. “I want to do 20 artists, 20 rooms for 20 years. Some incredible artists who got their start here will be coming back.”

She added that she hopes to include organizations like the Oxford Film Festival for a special collaboration.

“These windows (at the Ole Miss Motel) would be perfect for a mini film festival,” Abbott said.“I don’t know exactly what they’ll do, but that’s my dream. I just hope it all works out the way I’m envisioning.”

