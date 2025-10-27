The Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams hosted exhibition games in Oxford on Sunday. The women’s team played Southern Arkansas and won 96-36, while the men’s team faced Saint Mary’s and lost 68-53. Here are some reactions from Sunday’s action.

Men’s team

The Rebels lost 68-53 after a slow start, though they kept the contest close. Despite trailing by 17 points with a few minutes remaining in the first half, the Rebels cut the Gaels’ lead to five points heading into halftime, ending the half on an 8-2 run.

The Rebels got to within two points in the second half. The team’s perimeter defense forced Saint Mary’s into turnovers early in the second half. But the team’s struggles from beyond the arc prevented a comeback.

AJ Storr is the best scoring option for the Rebels

Kansas transfer guard AJ Storr shined in his unofficial debut at Ole Miss. Storr played in 34 games last year with Kansas. He averaged 6.1 points per game in 15.7 minutes. In this game, the 6-foot-5 senior guard scored 16 points and played tight defense on and off the ball.

Storr hit tough shots all game. One of his best moments came was a 3-point play on a fast break following a steal, which came during one of the Rebels’ second-half surges. Storr also had a block that helped change momentum to close out the first half.

Weak bench with a bright spot

The Ole Miss bench only added six points to the scoring column despite nearly every player seeing action. However, Butler transfer forward Augusto Cassia, a 6-foot-8 forward from Brazil, was a bright spot off the bench for the Rebels.

Beyond a put-back dunk, he did not contribute much offensively, but he was still a factor. He grabbed rebounds, blocked shots and dove for loose balls.

The Rebels open up the season against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Women’s team

The Lady Rebels cruised to a 60-point win on Sunday afternoon. The contest was never close. Ole Miss outplayed and outmatched Southern Arkansas in every phase of the game.

Lattimore is a top Rebel transfer

This offseason, forward Latasha Lattimore transferred to Ole Miss from Virginia where she averaged 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. She was the most prominent player in the first half for the Rebels; she led the way on offense and made moves all over the court.

“I worked over the summertime with my position coach, and especially with the team, working on new moves and stuff to add to my craft,” Lattimore said in her postgame press conference. “I know my role. I’m learning my role still, but just bring the little things that I know I could do, and then bringing even more.”

Lattimore is also an excellent blocker. She ranked No. 18 in the nation last year with 69 blocks. While this aspect of her game did not flash in the exhibition, it is definitely something to watch for this year.

“I love blocking shots. That’s been one of the best parts of my game,” Lattimore said. “Something I can do very easily actually, very good timing. … You will see way more blocks this year.”

This year’s team has several transfers. Though teammate Cotie McMahon, a transfer from Ohio State, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, Lattimore’s performance in this game suggested that she might be worthy of All-SEC honors this season.

Thienou is poised to be a star on the team

Returning guard Sira Thienou had a solid first half, but she shined the brightest in the second half. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin believes Thienou is a key part of the team.

“Sira is going to be the future of the program. As we navigate through the portal and bringing in players, we want her to be a four-year player here at Ole Miss,” McPhee-McCuin said in her postgame press conference. “She has worked incredibly hard in the offseason. She looks more confident out there. She was plus-42 today.”

No. 12 nationally is too low

While the Muleriders are far from the best team in the country — Southern Arkansas finished 14-15 overall and 9-14 in Great American Conference play last season — the Lady Rebels looked like a Top 10 team in the country.

Every facet of the Lady Rebels’ game was clicking. They showcased solid scoring, depth, capable defense and a fast pace. Of course, there are areas for improvement, but Sunday’s game was a great start in Ole Miss’ effort to get back to the Sweet 16.

“Training camp has been long and grueling, and I wanted to see what our depth looked like,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Because I think where we’re trying to go, we’re going to need more than just five, six, seven (players), so people have really positioned themselves and as far as where they want to be with the depth chart, and I’m just excited about continuing to watch them grow.”

Fans got to see every player on the roster in this game, which coach McPhee-McCuin was pleased to do.

“I was able to play all 12 (players),” McPhee-McCuin said. “So I was happy about that. … Hopefully we can learn and grow, but the biggest takeaway was just giving everybody a chance to get out there and play.”

The Lady Rebels begin their season against Norfolk State at home on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

