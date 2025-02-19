The Ole Miss yearbook will start pre-sale for the 2025 edition today.

In previous years, the yearbook has been available to University of Mississippi students for free. This year, students will have to purchase their yearbook for either $20 in pre-order, starting today, or $25 during the week of distribution, which is scheduled for April 28 – May 2.

In years past, the cost of publishing the yearbook has been covered by the Student Media Center and the sale of sponsorships. As the cost of producing the yearbook has increased, sale of individual copies is also necessary to ensure continued publication.

“There’s a common misconception that the yearbook’s cost is covered by tuition,” The Ole Miss Editor in Chief Colin Kennedy, a junior biological science major, said. “This hasn’t been the case for some time, and the publication is ineligible for Student Activities Fees.”

Few SEC schools still publish yearbooks, but Kennedy’s top priority is to continue publishing The Ole Miss yearbook.

“What a lot of people don’t know is (the name) Ole Miss comes from the yearbook,” Kennedy said. “We feel like without the book, there’s no school. If we don’t have The Ole Miss, then we don’t have Ole Miss — that’s why we want to keep it alive.”

The Ole Miss was first published in 1897.

Reservations to purchase copies of the 2025 Ole Miss yearbook are available here.