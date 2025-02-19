The University of Mississippi Associated Student Body Senate conducted a survey in fall 2023 assessing student housing experiences both on and off campus. The anonymous survey found that 24.5% of 731 respondents have faced some form of housing insecurity during their time at the university.

For this report, ASB defined housing insecurity as “the limited or uncertain availability, access to, or inability to acquire safe, stable, adequate and affordable housing.” The same definition was used in a fall 2020 study conducted by The Housing Insecurity Lab in partnership with LOU-HOME, Inc.

The most common reason cited for housing insecurity was difficulty with the “leasing season” at 25.5% of respondents. Leasing season is defined as the two-and-a-half week period between the end of most leases at the end of July and the beginning of new leases in mid-August.

Other reasons cited by respondents include high price of rent, issues with the university’s department of housing, roommate issues, safety concerns and a lack of available housing.

The survey arrives during unprecedented enrollment growth at UM. The number of new freshmen has increased from 5,241 in fall 2023 to 5,973 in fall 2024, according to the university.

To provide adequate housing for students, the university has entered into master lease agreements with off-campus apartment complexes, including Revel Oxford, Taylor Bend, The Lark, the Quarters at Oxford, Gather Oxford and the Flatts, which was newly leased for the 2025-26 school year.

Between on-campus and off-campus sites, 28.5% of students currently live in university housing.

“As enrollment increases, the University of Mississippi, the City of Oxford and Lafayette County have felt increasing pressures on the local housing market,” the report said. “These communities are not only experiencing a decrease in housing availability but other issues have also surfaced, including affordability, the market leasing season, eviction, renter education, safety, accessibility and inclusivity.”

Of the respondents — all of whom were anonymous — 71% were graduate students and 29% were undergraduate students. The survey also collected data on the gender, ethnicity, housing locations, ages and other information about students.

Wesley Templet, chair of the ASB Senate committee on housing and junior public policy leadership major, said the survey was created to give students the opportunity to voice their concerns.

“This survey does offer a wide range and diverse span of student voices,” Templet said. “While there were larger percentages of some demographics (such as graduate students) compared to the full university demographics, the report accurately shows and represents that.”

Off-campus housing

Off-campus students struggle with rental costs, lease comprehension and housing availability, with 67.8% of off-campus undergraduates surveyed finding it difficult to secure housing within their budget.

“Finding new housing that fit my budget was very difficult, and I had to settle for a place that was further from campus than I would have liked, was more expensive and unfurnished,” a graduate student said.

International students

The struggle to find housing is especially difficult for international and graduate students, according to the survey.

Thirty-eight percent of international students experienced housing insecurity in the last year, compared to 28% of domestic students, according to the survey. Of the university’s international students, 66% are graduate students.

International students reported the factors that limit their rental options and detailed the challenges they face, including a lack of a credit score or a guarantor. International students disproportionately struggled to understand the legal aspects of housing, according to the survey, with 45% reporting difficulties versus 22% of domestic students.

Some respondents reported that they faced discrimination while searching for housing.

“I was submitting applications to a majority of rental companies. Whenever I realized that none were calling me back, I looked at the reviews and comments, and many had comments that those companies do not rent to people of color. My current place declined my friend from renting because he was an international student,” an international student said.

Graduate students

Graduate students also reported facing more eviction threats at 5.6%, compared to 1.2% of undergraduates.

Pricing is also an issue, according to the report, with 81.9% of graduate students citing affordability as a major concern.

Of the graduate students surveyed, 57.6% reported maintenance requests, 36.5% reported internet and 30.6% reported rent payments as their top issues.

“Rent in Oxford is UNAFFORDABLE for couples/families because so many single-family homes for rent are leased by the bedroom, making it impossible for a family to rent,” a graduate student said. “There is a housing issue & as graduate students, the stress of housing security makes academic work less important.”

On-campus residents

While a majority of on-campus students expressed satisfaction with living conditions, 29.4% were indifferent or dissatisfied.

On-campus residents also voiced concerns with maintenance, cleanliness and restrictive policies, with 47.7% of students expressing frustration over slow maintenance services. Regarding temperature control, 45.8% of students were dissatisfied.

Of the students surveyed, 80.3% felt secure in their dorms and 72.4% were satisfied with lighting near parking areas. Move-in was smoother with 73.2% satisfaction, while only 26.3% of respondents reported satisfaction with move-out, with complaints about blue bin availability and check-out procedures.

In response to the survey findings, ASB made a list of suggestions to the university:

Hire additional maintenance staff.

Ensure housing supports academic and personal development without compromising on quality despite increasing enrollment.

Collaborate with RSOs like Better Together to help international students.

Consider hiring a full-time staff member dedicated to guiding international students through the housing process and assisting in financial or legal hardships.

Create and maintain a list of off-campus housing options that are student-friendly and welcoming to international students.

Address the unique challenges faced by graduate students in securing housing.

Take steps to prevent discrimination in off-campus housing.

The Daily Mississippian reached out to the university on Monday for comment on the ASB’s recommendations. The university acknowledged the request but has not responded upon publication.

The survey also showed that many students do not know about the emergency housing provided at

the university, with 40.8% saying they would have considered seeking out UMatter emergency housing services had they known about them.

UMatter provides low-cost temporary housing for 14 days.