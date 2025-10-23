Cameron Davis was crowned Miss University at the 77th annual Miss University scholarship competition on Thursday at 7 p.m in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Davis, a junior psychology major from Meridian, Miss., is a member of the Rebelettes, the Delta Delta Delta sorority and an Ole Miss Women’s Council Scholar. The new Miss University will go on to compete in the 2026 Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg, Miss., and she will receive over $5,000 in scholarships.

Hannah Grace Crain, Rose Stafford and Sarah Grace Blackwelder were named first, second and third alternates.

McKenzie Cox, Miss University 2025, shared advice for Davis.

“The first thing is to not take a single second for granted,” Cox said. “Three hundred sixty-five days really flies by when you are Miss University. But another thing would be to recognize the privilege and responsibility that comes with representing the university. … Being a mentor to young girls in Oxford and across the state of Mississippi is so special,” Cox said.

Miss University consisted of nine candidates competing in four competitions: on-stage conversation, talent, health and fitness and evening gown. The pageant was emceed by Mr. Ole Miss and SAA Executive Director Ryan Augustine and 2025 Miss Mississippi Anna Leah Jolly.

The competitions were judged by Linda Ross, Mallie Imbler, Ryan Upshaw, Mary Brandon Johnston and Jamie Davenport.

Judges have the opportunity to ask the contestants questions, such as how they would embody the Miss America brand.

“The Miss America brand promotes empowerment through purpose. How would you personally define empowerment and how do you thrive to model it every day?” one judge asked.

Davis’ response helped her become this year’s Miss University.

“I would define empowerment as being confident in yourself and your abilities,” Davis said. “As a student at Ole Miss and as an individual, I try to be confident in every single thing that I do. So that I know that I am putting my best foot forward and being the best person (that) I can possibly be.”

