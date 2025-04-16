University of Mississippi student Christian Boudreaux, a senior biology major from Oxford, has been granted the prestigious Marshall Scholarship.

The scholarship offers students the opportunity to pursue up to two years of graduate study in the United Kingdom at an institution of their choosing, Assistant Director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement Whitney Woods said. All expenses related to the masters program are covered, including tuition, travel and housing.

For Boudreaux, the scholarship allowed him freedom when choosing a program and university in which to pursue his master’s degree.

“The Marshall Scholarship offers such an unparalleled freedom of selection in postgraduate studies, and I chose my two master’s programs with that goal in mind,” Boudreaux said. “I will be doing the marine systems and policies master’s with the idea of learning more about the policy and frameworks that govern marine ecosystem management practices as a means of trying to shape my research around conservation goals.”

Along with the marine systems and policies master’s degree, he will also be pursuing a masters in evolutionary genetics.

Woods explained why the Marshall Scholars program is important to students across the country.

“Being a Marshall Scholar creates the opportunity to network with students and people from all walks of life that genuinely want to make the world we live in a better place through leadership, service, community and academic passions,” Woods said.

Prior to being awarded the Marshall Scholarship, Boudreaux was granted a number of notable awards. Boudreaux is a recipient of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and the Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship, the latter of which allowed him to work in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility in San Diego, Calif.

Boudreaux was also named a Truman Scholar in 2024 and is a 2025 Ole Miss Hall of Fame inductee. Boudreaux is the founder of Aqua Culture, a student-run organization focused on promoting healthy aquatic environments. He also worked in Zanzibar during 2024 through the Zanzibar Coastal Ecology and Natural Resource Management.

During his freshman year, Boudreaux served as the president of Hill County Roots, which is a student organization dedicated to the preservation of Mississippi’s forests.

One thing that is increasingly evident in Boudreaux’s accomplishments is how deeply he cares about the environment and about the mark he and others will leave on the world.

“Many people do not realize the extent to which the ocean is suffering the worst effects of climate change,” Boudreaux said in a UM press release. “Marine ecosystems are taking the brunt of climate change, and it is imperative that we work to protect and preserve them to prevent their collapse.”

Woods explained that Boudreaux excels in group settings and is passionate about his work in solving environmental issues.

“Christian is open to collaboration and learning from others who work in varying fields and combining their expertise with his to create effective solutions to pressing environmental issues,” Woods said. “These goals align perfectly with the Marshall Scholarship’s mission and goals.”

In the same UM press release, Vivian Ibrahim, the director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement, spoke fondly about Christian and the work he has done in his time as a student and conservationist.

“Christian is a superstar,” Ibrahim said. “He really does care about the research, but he also cares about how we make science accessible and how we help the public really understand the work they’re doing.”

