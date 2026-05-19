Ole Miss Softball travelled to Lubbock, Texas, for the first round of the NCAA Tournament from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17. They went 2-2 with two wins over Boston University.

Game 1 – Boston University

The Lady Rebels opened up the weekend with an 8-6 win over the Terriers. A seven-run third inning powered the Lady Rebels to the victory.

Mackenzie Pickens tied the game with a solo home run. Then, Madi George hit a two-run shot to take the lead, 4-2.

Taylor Malvin’s single brought in two runs and extended the lead, 6-2. Persy Llamas and George were each hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to scratch two more runs from Ryan Starr and Malvin, 8-2.

The Terriers scored four more runs throughout the game, but they could not catch the Lady Rebels.

Game two – Texas Tech

Ole Miss advanced in the bracket to face the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kennedy Bunker led off with a home run to give Ole Miss the lead early.

In the third inning, Rachel Connors came in to pinch hit and hit a three-run shot to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, Pickens homered and Ole Miss added three more runs. Going into the seventh inning, the Lady Rebels held an 8-0 lead.

Texas Tech hit two singles, then a home run to score three runs. The Red Raiders were stringing together hits and tacked on another run to cut the score to 8-4.

With the bases loaded and one out remaining, Lauren Allred hit a grand slam to tie the game, 8-8.

The contest went to extra innings. The Lady Rebels scratched one run in the eighth inning, but Texas Tech scored two to end the game at 10-9.

Game three – Boston University

Ole Miss quickly flushed the loss and faced Boston later Saturday evening. The Lady Rebels won 9-4. George, Llamas and Bunker all hit home runs. Lilly Whitten, Kyra Aycock and Emilee Boyer combined for nine strikeouts and three earned runs.

This win set the stage for a rematch against Texas Tech in the regional final.

Game four – Texas Tech

Back for a match up against the Red Raiders, Ole Miss struggled to get things going. The Texas Tech offense was in full force, and the Lady Rebels could slow them down or get their own bats going. The game ended in five innings due to the run rule.

The Red Raiders clinched the Lubbock Regional after beating the Lady Rebels 14-2. Ole Miss ended their 2026 season with an overall record of 36-26.

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