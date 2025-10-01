Student-athletes’ lives are not easy. With early morning practices and late night study sessions, they must be disciplined in balancing academics, competition and travel. Ole Miss Rifle shooter Susan Carter has mastered that balancing act.

Last season, Carter posted one of the highest aggregate scores in program history and was consistently one of the country’s best shooters. Her precision and reliability also won her numerous Great American Rifle Conference Shooter of the Week honors.

Outside the range, she has also received academic accolades, such as when she was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Team. Carter’s key to success is her daily routine.

“Three times a week, we wake up at about six o’clock and we lift,” Carter said. “We do two weight lifting (days) and one cardio day, and then the other two days are free.”

Though many might not correlate cardio with rifle shooting, Carter emphasized its importance in her and her team’s routine.

“We get on the line, and we’re practicing, we’re working on our breathing — like shooting in between our heartbeats because that is the thing that we have to do,” Carter said. “It is (part of the reason) why we do cardio — to lower heart rate.”

Staying cool under pressure is an essential skill in rifle shooting. Thus, Carter and her teammates participate in yoga during the week; then, during competition, Carter channels this calmness as she takes aim.

“One thing that I’ve been working on personally is going into focus for the 20 seconds that I’m taking this shot,” Carter said. “And then when I’m opening the bolt, adding a new round, closing the bolt, that’s when my mind is elsewhere, and then when I’m about to shoot … my mind is back to what I’m doing.”

After early-morning workouts, Carter paces through a full Monday-Friday class schedule.

“We have classes in the morning,” Carter said. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, I go from eight (a.m.) to 12 (p.m.) for classes. (On) Tuesday and Thursday, I go from eight (a.m.) to 9:15 (a.m.). We have three open trainings Monday, Wednesday and Friday, then Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have drills. So Tuesday, we do a small board drill, and on Thursdays, we do an air drill.”

Outside of rifle and school, Carter places a high premium on maintaining relationships.

“I call my parents at least once a week, normally more than that, and I keep up with them on Facebook,” Carter said. “And I have an older brother who’s also in college back in Georgia, so he doesn’t have much time to come out either.”

When asked what part of her schedule is most vital, Carter brought up her faith.

“I do a Bible reading and a prayer journal. I get to calm down before I go to sleep,” Carter said. “I’m a Christian, I grew up Methodist, but also (attending a Baptist church). I’m part of the Wesley organization. So every Wednesday night (I have) worship, and then Thursday nights I actually help with the freshman small group. That’s one of my favorite things in the community.”

