Reigning men’s NCAA golf national champion Michael La Sasso has left Ole Miss to turn professional.

Head coach of Ole Miss Men’s Golf, Chris Malloy, issued a statement on La Sasso’s departure.

“While we had hoped that Michael (La Sasso) would have been a part of our run at an NCAA Championship this spring, we respect his decision to begin his professional career,” Malloy said. “What he accomplished at Ole Miss will never be forgotten, and he will forever be a Rebel great. Michael (La Sasso) has a bright future ahead of him in professional golf, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

The NCAA Division I champion is forfeiting his Masters appearance, which he earned by winning the NCAA Men’s Golf individual championship last year, and is signing with LIV Golf, a professional men’s golf league, and Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC, a team in LIV Golf.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund founded LIV Golf in 2022. It features a team-based format alongside individual competition. It includes many of the world’s top golfers, including major champions and former PGA Tour players such as Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

“Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that’s evident every time he tees it up,” Phil Mickelson said. “He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC. We’re excited to support his development, accelerate his learning curve and help him achieve his goals — while he, in turn, makes our team even stronger.”

La Sasso also made a statement regarding this move.

“I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career,” La Sasso said. “It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve and doing everything I can to help our team succeed.”

La Sasso, a 21 year old senior integrated marketing communications major, posted a 69.48 scoring average during his time at Ole Miss — the lowest single-season average in school history. He had 33 of 37 rounds count toward the team total, recorded 10 top-20 finishes, 20 rounds in the 60s and seven top 10 finishes. He earned First Team All-America and First Team All-SEC honors and won the NCAA national championship.

Republish This Story