Voters in Lafayette County’s District 2 will choose between candidates Ruth Adams Ball and Lisa Barber to serve as their election commissioner today, Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Adams Ball and Barber advanced to the runoff as the top two vote-earners during the special election on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Due to no candidate exceeding 50% of the vote, a runoff was called.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Voters will cast their ballots at either the National Guard Armory on Ed Perry Boulevard in Oxford or Philadelphia Fire Station No. 12 off Highway 30 in Etta. Absentee voting closed on Saturday, Nov. 29.

District 2 consists of the northwestern portion of Lafayette County, including northern parts of Oxford.

Previously, Erin Smith represented District 2. Smith was elected Ward 1 alderman in June, leaving the seat vacant.

Adams Ball previously served as the assistant principal of South Panola High School for 17 years, from 1995 to 2012. She is the widow of Coolidge Ball, the first Black student-athlete at the University of Mississippi.

Barber currently serves as an instructor of business office technology at Northwest Mississippi Community College and previously served as a business education teacher within Lafayette County Schools for 23 years.

