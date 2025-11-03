On Tuesday, Nov. 4, voters in Lafayette County’s District 2 will cast their ballots for the district’s seat on the county election commission. Three contenders — Ruth Adams Ball, Lisa Barber and Kate Sinervo Wallace — are running for the seat.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Absentee voting closed on Saturday, Nov. 1.

District 2 includes the northwestern portion of Lafayette County, including northern parts of the city of Oxford.

Two polling places will be used for the election: Philadelphia Fire Station No. 12 off of Highway 30 in Etta, Miss., and the National Guard Armory next to the Oxford Conference Center on Ed Perry Boulevard in Oxford.

Should a runoff be declared, the runoff election will be on Tuesday, Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 2 was previously represented by Erin Smith, who was elected as Ward 1 alderman in June. Since Smith’s appointment, the seat has remained vacant.

Adams Ball previously served as the assistant principal of South Panola High School for 17 years, from 1995 to 2012. She is the widow of Coolidge Ball, the first Black student-athlete at the University of Mississippi.

Barber currently serves as an instructor of business office technology at Northwest Mississippi Community College and previously served as a business education teacher within Lafayette County Schools for 23 years.

Sinervo Wallace currently works as a specialist at The Balloon Lab Oxford and was previously as an event coordinator and manager at Magnolia Rental, a program manager at UM’s School of Pharmacy and coordinator of membership, events and communication at the UM Museum.

