A different kind of trunk-or-treat came to Oxford during Thursday and Friday’s Halloween festivities: country music artist Lainey Wilson’s Golden West Boots pop-up at 925 Van Buren Avenue. The boot brand, founded in 2025 by the multi-award winning singer, has been touring with its first line of designer boots — Oxford is their first SEC stop.

“I grew up wearing boots on the farm, rodeos and on the stage,” Wilson said on her website. “They represent not just fashion, but hard work. I’m so proud to create a brand with incredible craftsmanship.”

Wilson collaborates with designer and creative director of Golden West Boots, Michael Petry, who has contributed to brands like Frye, Tumi, Ralph Lauren, Prada and Adidas, to visually represent her songs in one of country music’s most iconic symbols.

“This project means a lot,” Petry said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian. “Not just because it’s with Lainey (Wilson), but the thing is that our customers and fans are sort of getting the hang of bootmaking with us and learning about the process. I think the boots represent not only Lainey (Wilson) but her music as well.”

Every pair of shoes Golden West Boots crafts is unique because every hide is different. The line’s styles are named after Wilson’s songs, including “Appaloosa,” “To the Stars” and the brand’s most popular adaptation, “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

In addition to Petry’s expertise is the support of Gail Pittman, CEO of Gail Pittman Designs, who helped create a limited edition tote bag sold at the pop-up. In a press release for Golden West Boots’ upcoming arrival received via email, Pittman expressed enthusiasm for her involvement with the project.

“We are so excited to have Lainey Wilson’s brand, Golden West Boots, make some noise here in Oxford,” Pittman said. “We love our sports, our traditions and our boots, so this is truly a great combination and quite the honor.”

Continuing their time in Oxford by tailgating before the Ole Miss Football game versus South Carolina, Petry spoke to the town’s hospitality and Southern charm.

“The people here have been so nice and just amazing to us,” Petry said. “We’ve had the time of our lives, and we’re really excited to tailgate with everybody. We’re gonna let our hair down a little bit, maybe tip a few back and just get loose.”

In hopes of making a more than just a bootprint at the university, the brand announced in a press release via email that part of their proceeds will go to Ole Miss Athletics women’s teams in partnership with the Grove Collective.

Republish This Story