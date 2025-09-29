Doja Cat’s fifth studio album “Vie” has been heralded as her return to pop music after her 2023 rap record “Scarlet.”

For Doja Cat, the album marries her pop princess persona and her technically advanced rapping prowess. Across the project are her signature ad-libs, layered vocals and creative delivery. Notably, the album marks the first collaboration between Doja Cat and famed pop producer Jack Antonoff, who produced nine out of the 15 tracks on the record.

“I’m doing what I know I know how to do,” Doja Cat said in an interview with The New York Times leading up to Vie’s release.

“Vie” is the French word for life, and Doja Cat leans into this on the tracks “Lipstain” and “Happy,” where she sings parts of the lyrics in French.

Another notable characteristic of the album is its reliance on 1980s-style production, found in its drum beats and synths. The opening track, “Cards,” is a fun, catchy tune with heavy use of saxophone in both its intro and outro.

“AAAHH MEN!” samples the theme from the 1982 TV show “Knight Rider” and is a standout track. Doja Cat showcases her personality between yells, precise lyrics and hums, and she creates an end product that sounds like the backdrop to a boss fight in a video game.

A major theme across the album is romance. The closest thing to a ballad on “Vie” is the love song “Stranger,” which features the most compelling vocals from Doja Cat. She proclaims unconditional love for her partner despite others’ judgment, singing, “Nothing you do could freak me out.”

The sole feature of the album, “Take Me Dancing” with SZA, is another high point on the album. The upbeat tune grooves with both Doja Cat’s and SZA’s vocals, complete with a saxophone solo bridge.

The crown jewel of the album is the lead single “Jealous Type.” It is catchy, full of zany 1980s charm and features an ambitious high note sung over the ending chorus.

However entertaining some of the tracks may be, the album as a whole starts to feel tired on its back half. “Come Back” and “Happy” do not add much to the album besides weighing down the total runtime.

“Vie” is Doja Cat’s most cohesive album yet, but this is not necessarily a positive. One of Doja Cat’s major strengths as an artist is her versatility. In past albums, she has proven herself to be a chameleon with the sheer amount of beats she can hop on and the different vocalizations she can lend her voice to. On “Vie,” her sound is very uninterestingly repetitive.

The album’s second single, “Gorgeous,” suffers from this fate, as Doja Cat sings, “It’s a crime to be gorgeous” over a basic trap beat.

Compared to Doja Cat’s past hits like “Say So” and “Kiss Me More,” not one song off of “Vie” seems like it will hold the same staying power. However, it may help Doja Cat accomplish her personal goal of “making music … she can enjoy.”

While there are some points where the album loses momentum, “Vie” is overall a solid 1980s homage and a step in the right direction for Doja Cat’s artistry.

