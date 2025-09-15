Ed Sheeran returns to “big pop” with his eighth studio album, “Play.” Released on Friday, Sept. 12, the record runs 44 minutes and takes listeners through a variety of beats, emotions and new musical experimentation.

Sheeran’s new album comes with a more personal and adventurous edge. The second song on the record, “Sapphire,” features Indian artist Arijit Singh. For the first time in his career, Sheeran leans into Indian and Persian influences. While he explores new sounds, he also stays rooted in his signature pop.

Sheeran is known for naming his albums after math symbols. “Play” marks the launch of a new series that will include four additional albums: “Pause,” “Fast Forward,” “Rewind” and “Stop.”

The first track begins with a vulnerable tone. “Opening” ventures into death, fear and the struggle of moving forward. Sheeran confronts listeners right away with honesty and emotion, which frames the rest of the album as one of his most intimate projects.

“Sapphire” introduces the Indian and Punjabi influences, followed later by “Azizam.” Both songs are about love and affection in a cross-cultural style. “Azizam” translates to “my dear” or “my love” in Persian. Together, they highlight Sheeran’s desire to explore new sounds while he maintains themes of connection.

“Old Phone” is a painfully emotional song, as Sheeran relives memories of past relationships and past versions of himself. The track even ties into memories from his recent legal battles, which makes the reflection feel heavier and more immediate.

On “Symmetry,” he begins to test his musical limits, combining Indian percussion with modern pop. The lyric “a candlestick or two faces” may not make sense to all listeners, but it speaks to the duality of relationships while Sheeran experiments musically.

The album takes listeners through a rollercoaster of emotions. A tender ballad to his wife Cherry is followed by raw frustration in “A Little More.” The lyrics, “But every day I hate you just a little more,” showcase the messy human experience of anger.

“Don’t Look Down” uses intense repetition to bring the energy back up. The chorus — “It’s almost over, don’t look down” — carries urgency and insistence and emphasizes the fight to push through hard times. Though occasionally heavy-handed, its emotion is undeniable.

The final three songs all express love for his family. “The Vow” is a promise to his wife, “For Always” is an ode to his daughters and “Heaven” closes the album with warmth and devotion. These tracks explore beautiful melodies and choruses to show the grounding presence and reliability Sheeran finds in his family amid a chaotic career.

“Play” is not just another Sheeran record — it’s a bold reset for his new series. He proves that he is ready to take risks by weaving grief, cultural influence and family devotion into his pop songwriting. This ambition makes “Play” one of his most notable albums since “Divide.”

