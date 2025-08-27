University of Mississippi students and faculty gathered in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion for the annual Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Aug. 26., where Conor Knighton gave this year’s keynote.

Knighton is a two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winner as a correspondent on “CBS Sunday Morning.” He wrote the memoir “Leave Only Footprints,” a book about the year he spent traveling through every United States national park. The book was chosen as the university’s common reading experience for the class of 2029.

Convocation started with an introductory speech by Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel E. Wilkin. Wilkin then introduced Associated Student Body President Jack Jones to lead the audience in the UM Creed. Once Jones finished speaking, Knighton took the stage.

Knighton, using his memoir as a reference, emphasized the importance of students not only taking the opportunities presented to them, but also making opportunities of their own.

He particularly focused on his journey up a hiking trail in Acadia National Park in Maine during the dead of the winter season, where he compared the start of his adventures through all of America’s national parks to the beginning of a person’s experience as a college student.

Emily Hodges, a freshman integrated marketing communications major from Madison, Miss., felt that Knighton’s speech resonated with students.

“I really liked how (Knighton) mentioned the Grove being really beautiful,” Hodges said. “I feel like that was a nice way to tie things at the end and connect with the students.”

Once Knighton finished his address, Chancellor Glenn Boyce highlighted UM’s reputation for creating long-lasting connections between students and families and mentioned how commemorative coins would be passed out to the class of 2029 as a way to remind students of their connection to the Grove and to each other.

Boyce completed his speech and introduced a small ensemble choir to sing the UM Alma Mater, before students were dismissed to the sounds of the Hotty Toddy chant as they walked out of The Pavilion.

Students felt that the Fall Convocation succeeded in unifying the class of 2029 and giving new students a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

Dylan Lawrence, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Meridian, Miss., felt encouraged after the event.

“One takeaway I had from Convocation is that Ole Miss is a place of opportunity,” Lawrence said. “An opportunity to make friends, meet future loved ones and to acquire a higher education.”

