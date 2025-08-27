Ole Miss Soccer toppled UAB and Southern Miss for their first two wins of the 2025 season. The Rebels are 2-1 on the young season.

UAB (Ole Miss won 2-1)

After losing their opening match to Memphis, the Lady Rebels came ready to play against the University of Alabama Birmingham on Thursday August 21, with a 2-1 victory.

Ole Miss started strong with a press. They created several chances on goal and demonstrated exceptional defending, but the Rebels did not draw blood until the 15th minute.

UAB fouled Cassidy Kuehne in their box, and Katie Ramsden buried the penalty kick in the left upper 90. She put the Rebels up 1-0.

However, the Blazers did not stay down for long and struck in the 21st minute with a header off a free kick near the corner flag. Ole Miss ended the half tied 1-1.

The Blazers began the second half with pressure, but the Rebels withstood and broke through to score in the 47th minute.

Evie Ewing intercepted a pass at midfield, showcasing her speed and dribbling into the 18 where she fired a shot past the keeper.

The Rebels took the lead 2-1 and held it for the remainder of the game.

With 21 attempted shots and four saves from Sydney O’Billovich, Ole Miss set a dominating tone to seal their first win of the season.

Southern Miss (won 1-0)

The Rebels traveled to Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday August 24 in the blistering August heat to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Ole Miss left with a 1-0 victory over their intrastate rival.

They set a quick pace in the first half, attacking through the wings. With five offsides, six on-target shots and six corners, Ole Miss produced several opportunities but ended the first half tied 0-0 at the hands of USM’s goalkeeper Maddie Ellis.

Beginning the second half, sophomore Ramsden stepped up to score in the 49th minute, securing her third goal of the season in three matches. Ramsden, collecting a deflection from the left side of the 18, fired across the goal past Ellis into the lower right corner.

Ole Miss capitalized again minutes later, however, the goal was overturned due to an offside call. The Rebels maintained good possession for the remainder of the game but collected seven offsides total.

With a final of 1-0, Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss to reach a 2-1 record. Ramsden has been an asset these first few games alongside Rebel keeper O’Billovich, who kept a clean slate with four saves against the Golden Eagles.

