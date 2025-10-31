With October coming to an end and Halloween quickly approaching, it is time to break out the new and classic hits to set the spooky scene. Here are 10 must-listen songs spanning decades and genres for the haunted holiday.

“Sisters of the Moon” by Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks is the only correct way to kick off the curation with her witchy and mystical persona bleeding into her songwriting. “Sisters of the Moon” sets the spectral mood right off the jump with Fleetwood Mac’s iconic instrumentals and Nick’s resonant sound.

“Dream Girl Evil” by Florence + The Machine

Building off of Nicks’ start to the playlist, Florence + The Machine keeps the witchy vibe going. Lead singer Florence Welch’s powerful vocals, blended with her intense lyricism into an ethereal sound, is fundamental to the holiday’s musical energy.

“Witches’ Rave” by Jeff Buckley

“Witches’ Rave” casts a spell on the listener with its incantational lyrics and Jeff Buckley’s emotional singing. For 1990s indie rock lovers, this song strikes a chord for the Halloween season with its witchy and magical allusions.

“Eat Your Young” by Hozier

Inspired by Dante’s “Inferno” and his 9 Circles of Hell, “Eat Your Young,” rings from the Third Circle of Gluttony. Hozier gives an image of a chaotic feast with ghastly undertones that create a macabre vibe.

“Ghost Highway” by Mazzy Star

The band Mazzy Star is famous for lead singer Hope Sandolval’s dreamy and melodic sound. “Ghost Highway” shifts towards an indie rock rhythm, with haunting vocals and lyrics that will make anyone’s spine tingle.

“Season of the Witch” by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s cover of Donovan’s 1966 song “Season of the Witch” gives the song a shadowy edge with her low register mixed with higher vocals. While the original has always been a staple for the season, since the cover’s release in 2019 for the movie “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” it’s been an essential Halloween playlist addition.

“The Killing Moon” by Echo & the Bunnymen

This 1980s new-wave hit keeps the ominous energy going with its cosmic atmosphere and moody lyrics. Featured in the 2001 thriller “Donnie Darko,” the song’s creepy yet dreamy arrangement makes it a staple Halloween anthem.

“Houdini” by Foster the People

This phantasmic song gives the curation an electrifying twist. Named after the iconic illusionist Harry Houdini, Foster the People introduces a synth-pop sound, perfect for dancing at a Halloween party.

“SPELLBOUND” by Duran Duran

From Duran Duran’s 2023 Halloween-inspired album “Danse Macabre,” the band’s cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees’s quintessential goth song give it a dance-rock spin. The classic 1980s band continues the dance energy from the previous song “Houdini,” with their gothic-synth composition.

“Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga

Halloween is not Halloween without a Lady Gaga feature. Gaga’s iconic Halloween hit “Bloody Mary” has been a must-play for the holiday since its release in 2011. Her gothic electropop ballad finishes out the playlist with a bang, culminating in ghoulish yet enchanting energy.

