In an era of college sports when many athletes slip in and out of programs via the transfer portal, athletes who spend their entire careers at one university are few and far between.

At Ole Miss, many of these valued players who choose to sharpen their skills in Oxford become fan favorites and leaders in their programs.

Several of the 2026 seniors who have been with Ole Miss since their freshman seasons have left an impact in their sports and set a standard of excellence on and off the field.

Cammy Niesen

Niesen, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been a member of the Ole Miss Volleyball team since her freshman year. The libero has a total of 1,853 digs throughout her career.

She started in all 28 games her freshman season and received honors of SEC Freshman of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

As a sophomore, she had the second-most digs in the SEC with double-digit digs in all but three matches.

In 2024, she was named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. On the court, she also was named an SEC Player of the Week and an SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Her senior year, she reached a game-high 24 digs against Vanderbilt. She is known for her leadership on the team, and she has been a star for the Rebels since beginning her time here. Neisen is graduating with a degree in chemical engineering.

Jayden Williams

Williams, an offensive lineman for Ole Miss Football from Conway, Ark., has held down the offensive interior from both sides of the line.

Williams started 13 games at left tackle for Ole Miss in 2022. Injuries held him up for a few seasons, but he moved to right tackle last season and started 15 games. He only allowed two sacks.

Williams’ willingness to switch positions shows his team-first mindset.

He also was named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year.

Williams was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 217th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will look to use him as a switch tackle.

Judd Utermark

Utermark, a senior infielder for Ole Miss Baseball from Charlotte, N.C., has been a key piece of the Ole Miss offense and a leader on teams through several of the programs’ ups and downs.

In his freshman year, he hit two home runs, tallied six RBIs and scored eight runs while appearing in just 17 games. The next year, he appeared in 36 games and hit five home runs, 23 hits, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

As a junior, Utermark lit up the stat sheet. He had 69 RBIs, which marked the fourth-most by a Rebel baseball player in single-season history. Additionally, he had 22 home runs, good for second-most in a single season all-time for the Rebels.

In his final season with the Rebels, Utermark is currently batting .317 and has hit 19 home runs. At time of publication, Utermark is tied in all-time home runs for Ole Miss Baseball with 48.

Will Furniss

Furniss is a senior first baseman for Ole Miss Baseball from Nacogdoches, Texas. Furniss is a second-generation SEC baseball player and has been a dominant force at the plate for the Rebels during his time in Oxford.

Furniss was impactful early in his career. In his freshman season, he appeared in 48 games, starting in 38. He hit three home runs and four doubles, scored 18 runs and drove in 15 runs. His first ever at-bat was a solo home run against Delaware.

During his sophomore season, he hit nine home runs, eight doubles, scored 27 runs and notched 35 RBIs. As a junior, he started 51 games at first base. He also had 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

In his final season with the Rebels, he has five home runs, 52 total hits and 39 RBIs at the time of publication.

Taylor Malvin

Malvin is an outfielder for Ole Miss Softball from Johns Creek, Ga. During her freshman season, she served mostly as a pinch runner. Malvin charted nine runs and two stolen bases for the Lady Rebels.

As a sophomore, she appeared in 47 games and batted .294 with 22 runs and six stolen bases.

In her junior season, she played every game in the outfield, starting in all but one. She helped guide the Lady Rebels to the 2026 Women’s College World Series and had hits in both of the Rebels’ games in the world series.

Her best game of the season came against then-No. 23 Georgia when she had four hits and three RBIs. She was named to both the SEC Community Service Team and Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll.

In her final year with Ole Miss Softball, she has recorded 40 hits, 29 runs and 18 RBIs at the time of publication.

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