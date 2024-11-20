Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss.

Cunningham has been committed to Alabama since July and announced his swap to the Rebels on Wednesday, Nov. 12 on Instagram.

The 6’1 190 1bs receiver sports both incredible speed and lateral quickness. The commitment pushes Ole Miss to the No. 16 ranked class for the Class of 2025.

Cunningham is an Ackerman, Miss., native. For Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin, securing in-state, five-star talent was a top priority. Kiffin and other positional coaches took the online saying “ The best in the ‘Sip, stay in the ‘Sip.” Cunningham is ranked No. 16 overall in the Class of 2025 and is the No. 2 receiver according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Cunningham is the highest ranked wide receiver to commit to Ole Miss since wide receiver Laquon Treadwell committed to Ole Miss in 2013. According to 247Sports, Cunningham is the eighth highest commit in Ole Miss history.

The athleticism from Cunningham cannot be overstated. During his freshman through junior years of playing basketball at Choctaw County High School, he averaged 18.4 points per game and added 8.6 rebounds per game, leading his team to a district title.

Cunningham also excelled in track and field for Choctaw County, qualifying for the Mississippi 2A triple jump and long jump as a sophomore.

Assuming Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons fills in Jaxson Dart’s starting position next year for the Rebels, Cunningham will be a great addition to a solid SEC receiving core that has three top 10 receivers in yards.

With wide receivers Tre Harris and Juice Wells both expected to enter their names in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cunningham expects to be a day one starter alongside talented wide receivers like Cayden Lee, Ayden Williams and Noreel White.

In his junior season, Cunningham notched 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He is an elite downfield threat with blazing lateral speed and great hands.

Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports analyst, projects that Cunningham will be a future first round draft pick. Brooks compares Cunnigham’s game to LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who has been an asset to the Tigers offense this season.

There is a lot of hype for the Rebels potential recruiting class, as many fans expect quarterback Deuce Knight to flip his commitment from Auburn. Knight and Cunningham were both on recruiting visits to Ole Miss during their historic win 28-10 over Georgia.

Cunningham is the highlight recruit in a great 2025 recruiting class, where he joins four-star running back Shekai Mills Knight and four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox.

247Sports insiders believe that Ole Miss is not finished with their recruiting efforts, as Ole Miss insider David Johnson projects the Rebels to land highly touted four-star offensive lineman Devin Harper who is currently committed to LSU.