Ole Miss Baseball landed the No. 2 seed in the Lincoln Regional. The Rebels will face Arizona State on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast the game. Nebraska and South Dakota State will also compete in the regional.

The No. 13 Cornhuskers went 42-15 and 23-7 in Big 10 play this season. They lost to now-No. 11 national seed Oregon 8-0 in the Big 10 Tournament. They have the No. 10 rating percentage index in the country and No. 40 strength of schedule.

The Rebels have are No. 16 in RPI and No. 4 in SOS. ASU finished the season 37-19 overall and 19-11 in Big 12 play. They lost to now-No. 16 West Virginia 7-3 in the Big 12 Tournament. The Sun Devils are No. 44 in RPI and No. 74 in SOS.

South Dakota State went 24-31 and 12-15 in Summit League play. The Jackrabbits are No. 239 in RPI and No. 262 in SOS.

If the Rebels advance through the regional, they will face the winner of the Auburn Regional in the super regionals, which will begin on Friday, June 5 and end on Monday, June 8.

The Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb., stretches from Friday, June 12 to Monday, June 22.

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