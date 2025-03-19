Executive officer candidates and their campaign teams have lined the Union Plaza this week to hand out stickers and promote their platforms in preparation for the Associated Student Body elections on Tuesday, March 25.

Students will be able to vote from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on myOleMiss. Results will be announced on the front steps of the Lyceum at 7:30 that evening.

Runoff election voting will be on Thursday, March 27 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Final results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. on the Lyceum steps.

Prior to voting, a debate will take place today at 6 p.m. in Room 321 of the student union.

President

Eron Hendrix

Hendrix is a junior public health and public policy leadership double major from Tupelo, Miss. She has served as the chair of student life this year for ASB. Hendrix’s main campaign focus is the “Home Initiative” in which she lays out methods to ensure first-year students “find their home and community.”

“Ole Miss has (given) me so much these past three years, so I am excited to work to make this amazing place even better,” Hendrix said. “My platform is all about ensuring that every person who comes to this campus feels at home and loves Ole Miss as much as I do.”

Jack Jones

Jones is a junior economics major from Murray, Ky. Jones has served as this year’s ASB vice president. One of Jones’ goals is to create a more transparent ASB that listens to the concerns of students.

“I am running for ASB president because I believe in Ole Miss, I believe in our people and I think we can do great things together,” Jones said. “I believe that when students, faculty, staff and alumni come together and agree that we have problems and that we’re going to tackle them head on, there’s no limit to what we can do.”

Vice President

Hannah Broders

Broders is a sophomore double majoring in international studies and French from Mobile, Ala. Broders serves as the current historian in the legislative council.

“As your ASB vice president, I will be committed to modernizing our organization’s outdated guidelines and Senate operational procedures to better serve the needs of today’s students,” Broders said.

Walker Jacklin

Jacklin is a junior majoring in public policy leadership from Madison, Ala. He served as the chief of staff in the ASB president’s cabinet. A main focus of Jacklin’s campaign is finances and working to lower costs for students.

“The policies I am running on include a discounted Uber plan, lowering stadium prices, reducing textbook costs, expanding mental health training, improving accessibility and tackling food insecurity,” Jacklin said. “I have outlined specific and feasible plans on my website, proving these are more than just broad ideas.”

Wesley Templet

Templet is a junior majoring in public policy leadership from Vacherie, La. He served as the chair of the ASB Housing Committee. If elected, Templet plans to build a better connection between the ASB Senate and the university students.

“It is my strategy to help the vice president and the Senate work better for all the University of Mississippi because the legislative branch should be personally connected with the student body to enact meaningful change on behalf of every student,” Templet said.

Secretary

Caroline Croley

Croley is a sophomore public policy leadership major from Atlanta. Croley serves as the current undersecretary of public relations in the secretary’s department. Croley is planning to improve transparency with the greater campus body through expanding her previous initiatives of updating the ASB website and taking photos of events.

“I hope to make the department I already have so much appreciation for even better by increasing transparency, community and engagement for ASB and our student body,” Croley said in an Instagram post.

Ewing Milam

Milam is a junior finance and marketing major from Ridgeland, Miss. Milam serves as the current chair of the ASB Athletic Committee. He wants to focus on collaborating with The Grove Collective more to support student-athletes.

“We will highlight student support for our athletes, host collaborative events between The Grove Collective and increase communication between ASB and The Grove Collective,” Milam said in

an Instagram post.

Treasurer

No candidates are currently running for the treasurer position. ASB Attorney General Alex Kipping described what happens in the case of an executive race with no candidates.

“The first possibility is that of a write-in campaign, which the ASB Code outlines a system for in detail,” Kipping said in an email. “The second possibility is that of a Presidential appointment, which the ASB Constitution outlines in Title III: The Executive.”

Attorney General

Madison Waldrop

Waldrop is a junior integrated marketing communications major from Birmingham, Ala. Waldrop serves as the current chief of staff in the legislative council.

“My hope in running for this position is that people can learn about the impact we can make as a student body and ultimately make our mark on Ole Miss,” Waldrop said.

Judicial Chair

Diego Abele

Abele is a senior political science and philosophy double major from Austin. Abele is the current vice chair of the ASB Judicial Council. He plans to raise awareness for alcohol safety and drunk driving, emphasizing students’ rights and resources in the process.

“I have seen all that we have done as a Judicial Council as well as all that we can do in the future,” Abele said in an Instagram post.

Senior Class President

Braxton Dagg

Dagg is a junior integrated marketing communications major from Hurley, Miss. Dagg is currently serving as ASB secretary. Dagg aims to maintain and further the ideals of the university.

“I want to ensure that we leave behind a legacy worthy of the love, tradition and spirit that makes this place so special,” Dagg said in an Instagram post.

Senior Class Vice President

Kaylee Goff

Goff is a junior public policy major from Hurley, Miss. Goff previously served as an ASB senator. Through her campaign, Goff highlights the community she found through the university.

“The class of 2026 has shaped me in so many ways, and it is through them I found a home in ‘The Velvet Ditch,’” Goff said in an Instagram post.

Senate races

Academic senators

Kendrick C. Scott

Landon Jessup

Grant Beiermann

Ethan Navarro

Carson Flanagan

Jonah Wall

Danica Beachy

Blake Mitchell

Blake Williamson

Kaitlyn Nguyen

Jenna Brantley

Linley Miles

Keighan Wortham

Lawson Campbell

Logan Leibenguth

William Pentecost

Carter Matusiak

Kori Jeffries

Jalon Hightower

Kadin Collier

Davis Thompson

Barrett Adams

Ethan Williams

Ashley Sudduth

Drew Sheehan

Daniel Dear

Harper Ford

Brooke Jankowsky

Nathan Roberts

Violeta Salazar

RSO Senator

Zachary Rifkin

Aidan Kane

David Stoots

Trey McKean

Ella Key

Tyler Boecker

Courtlyn Taylor

Jaxon Coulson

Nicholas Menendez

Elisabeth Miller

Lillian Prather

Kelly Robinson

Kayle Amos

John Hamil

Kayt Davis

Dave Roberts

Molly Tennison

MaryKatherine Archer

Josie McCarey

Sneha Vuyyuru

Edward Hunter

Corey Kingery

Andrew Nichols

Paul Winfield II

Brady Moore

Jack Turrentine

Jayson Blake Sinopoli

Jimmil Taylor

William Thompson

Travis Norris

Evelyn Coon

Jack McGeever

Tres Jones