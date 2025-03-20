Coming off a series loss to No. 3 Arkansas, Ole Miss looked to rebound against Southern Mississippi Tuesday night in Pearl, Miss. The Rebels’ lack of offense and poor pitching led to a third straight loss.

Southern Miss starter Matthew Adams retired the first two Rebel batters before Mitchell Sanford roped a triple down the right field line. The cleanup hitter, Ryan Moerman, stepped up to the plate and smoked a ball deep to left field, but Golden Eagle fielder Davis Gillespie robbed Moerman of a homer and kept the game scoreless.

Rebel starter Cade Townsend walked the lead-off hitter. That would come back to haunt the Rebels as the next batter doubled down the right field line to give Southern Miss a 1-0 lead. However, the Golden Eagles were not yet done in the inning. After getting two outs, Townsend allowed a single that scored the runner from second.

Campbell Smithwick and Brayden Randle both singled to open the third. Hayden Federico and Luke Hill failed to drive in a run in the next two at bats, but Sanford hit his second triple of the night to tie the game at two.

After a scoreless fifth, the home team responded in a big way. A walk and a single put two Golden Eagles on the corners. Gillespie, the home-run robber from earlier, hit a three-run homer to open a commanding 5-2 lead. Southern Miss extended the lead by one after another walk and a double.

Ole Miss threatened in the eighth. Two walks, a fielder’s choice — that could have been a double play but was mishandled — and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Rebels. Judd Utermark went to the plate with ducks on the pond and two outs. The six-foot, five-inch power hitter struck out and ended the inning for the visitors.

The Rebels hit two singles to begin the ninth, and Federico drew a walk. Luke Hill swung at the first pitch he saw and grounded it over to third baseman who stepped on the bag and rifled it over to first for the game-ending double play.

Ole Miss fell 6-2 to Southern Miss. The Rebels compiled eight hits to the home team’s seven, had one error and left nine runners on base.

What’s Next?

Ole Miss looks to end their losing streak this weekend on the road against Missouri. Game one is today at 6 p.m. SEC Network+ will broadcast the series.