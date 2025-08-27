Hannah Berner, a comedian known for her Netflix special “We Ride at Dawn” and for co-hosting podcasts “Berner Phone” and “Giggly Squad,” will be the main attraction for the Student Activities Associations’ fall show at the Gertrude C. Ford Center on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free with a student ID and must be picked up in-person at the UM Box Office in the Ford Center.

Berner’s act presents a variety of jokes targeted at female audiences about oversized water bottles, bachelorettes and the obvious — men.

Berner took an unconventional path to comedy. She grew up training for a professional tennis career, and she even played for the University of Wisconsin before deciding she was no longer passionate about the sport upon graduation.

This switch might seem surprising — tennis player to comedian — but Berner disagrees with the assumption. Ambition, discipline and an ample work ethic are at the heart of athletes and are also traits that are transferable to a variety of talents, including comedy.

“Many athletes have a creative side that they can sometimes suppress, but we’re also competitive and hardworking. So whatever creative we decide to do, we go 100 percent into it,” Berner said in an interview with ESPN in 2019.

Following an appearance on the Bravo reality show “Summer House” from 2018 to 2021, Berner fully immersed herself into comedy after her time on the show came to an end.

Listening to Berner’s bits is a mix of light-hearted banter paired with deeper societal undertones. She aims to relate to the audience, while also addressing grander issues that prey largely on women. One of her popular jokes blends self-perception and politics.

“By the time you turn 30, (cosmetic companies) make you feel like you’re just gonna become … Joe Biden,” Berner said in a stand-up set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 9, 2024. “I am just kidding. Women can’t be president. That would be insane.”

Before Berner takes the stage on Thursday, UM’s own improv group will open the show. UMprov President Kayla Fifer expressed excitement about the group’s appearance.

“Come see UMprov on our biggest stage YET,” Fifer said in an email to The Daily Mississippian. “(UMprov is) super honored and excited to open for Hannah Berner.”

The SAA Co-Directors of Entertainment are junior biology major Mabry Musgrove, junior management major Laci Pitts and senior multi-disciplinary studies major Benson Le. They said they chose to host a comedian because they wanted to incorporate an art form other than music into the back-to-school lineup. Specifically, they said Berner’s draw is how responsive the student body is to her style of comedy.

“Her humor is authentic and speaks to the experiences of college students in such a fun and real way,” the co-directors said in an email statement to The Daily Mississippian. “We also see this event as an opportunity to give students a break from the fast pace of school life. Programming like this is especially valuable for younger undergraduates, helping them build community.”

While Berner might be a new name to some, the show is still one many are excited to see.

“I wasn’t aware of Hannah Berner before now, but I am excited to see her set,” senior management major Ethan Couture said. “I also think it is a cool opportunity to show the school UMprov.”

