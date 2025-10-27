As the University of Mississippi prepares to host Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk inside The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Wednesday at 5 p.m., Provost Noel Wilkin sent a campus-wide email containing pertinent information for event-goers and Oxford community members on Monday.

Security and safety

The statement stated that tickets are required for the event and that individuals must have identification matching their ticket. Lines outside the Pavilion may start queuing at 11 a.m. the day of the event, and any attendees trying to queue prior to that time will be turned away.

Additionally, bags of any kind are not allowed inside the venue.

“We understand that there will be some inconveniences, however, it is important to stress that the extensive planning and preparation is to uphold our commitment to safety. Details may continue to evolve, and we will provide updates as necessary,” Wilkin said in the statement.

The organization’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk, was murdered on Utah Valley University’s campus on Sept. 10. Originally scheduled to speak in Oxford on his “American Comeback Tour,” his death has since prompted federal coordination and heightened security measures led by the U.S. Secret Service.

“(With) everything given with Charlie (Kirk) and now his wife is going to be on campus, not to mention the vice president, I can only imagine how much security is going to be there,” Ole Miss Turning Point USA Chapter President Lesley Lachman, a junior public policy leadership major, said.

Lachman said the chapter has been working closely with local law enforcement to ensure the event runs safely.

The Oxford Police Department confirmed its involvement in an email statement to The Daily Mississippian.

“The Oxford Police Department is going to be an assisting agency with the event. We’ll be glad to assist (the University of Mississippi Police Department) and the Secret Service however we can to help the event run smoothly and safely,” Oxford Police Department Public Information Officer Breck Jones said in the email.

UM Director of News and Media Relations Jacob Batte also confirmed that the university is working with officials and event organizers to provide a safe environment for attendees and speakers.

“As with all events on campus, the safety of our campus community is our top priority, and while we cannot share specific security measures for safety reasons, university police are working closely with event organizers and public safety officials to uphold a secure campus environment,” Batte said in an email statement to The Daily Mississippian.

Traffic changes

Wilkin also shared information on road closures for the event in the Monday statement.

“To accommodate event logistics and requirements on Oct. 29, some parking lots and roads around the SJB Pavilion will be affected. … Private vehicles, university vehicles including golf carts and pedestrian traffic will be restricted at various times during the day on Oct. 29. Please consider avoiding the area, be patient and allow extra time for campus navigation,” Wilkin said.

Parking lots around the Turner Center and the Pavilion Parking Garage will be closed from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28 until Thursday, Oct. 30. Hill Drive from Big Valley parking lot to All American Drive will close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, while eastbound traffic on All American Drive will be restricted beginning at 11 a.m. that same day.

Oxford-University Transit lines will also be affected. The Green, Teal, Red South, Orange and Hathorn lines will run from Chucky Mullins Drive, Fraternity Row and Rebel Drive to Paris-Yates Chapel, while the Gold, SOC, Gold Express and Pearl Express lines will drop-off and pick-up from the student union.

Attendance

With thousands predicted to attend the event, it is expected to be one of the largest and most secure campus events in recent memory.

“We’ve had this reservation for a while,” Lachman said. “We were already planning the event back in the summer, before we even knew (who) the final speakers (were going to be).”

After Charlie Kirk’s death, the Oct. 29 event faced uncertainty. Lachman said the UM chapter “meant a lot” to Charlie Kirk, and she believes that helped secure Vance and Erika Kirk’s only tour appearances.

“Ole Miss meant a lot to Charlie (Kirk) from what we understood,” Lachman said. “Erika (Kirk’s) not doing any other tour stop — she’s just (stopping at) Ole Miss.”

Lachman added that the choice reflects how highly Charlie Kirk regarded the university’s chapter.

“(Vance) chose to come to Ole Miss, and I think that speaks volumes,” Lachman said. “It really shows what a name the university brings to the table and how (the school is) being recognized as an elite university.”

Aidan Poniatowski contributed reporting.

