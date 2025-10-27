University of Mississippi student Knox Carter Boudreau was found dead on Friday, Oct. 24 off of Lafayette County Road 303. His cause of death is unknown at this time, though the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office ruled out foul play.

On Friday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male on Thacker Mountain Road, off of County Road 303. The individual was later identified as the 19-year-old Boudreau.

Boudreau, a sophomore accountancy major from Decatur, Ga., was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity on campus. He was a graduate of Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Norcross, Ga., where he was a member of the lacrosse and swim teams.

A statement from the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity read: “Last Friday, we lost our brother, Knox Boudreau. Knox was the kind of guy who could light up any room. Always laughing, always full of energy and always there for the people around him. He had big goals, a huge heart and a way of making everyone feel like family. Our brotherhood was better because of Knox. His positivity, humor and genuine spirit will stay with us forever.”

The Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity invited the UM community to join in a celebration of life in honor of Boudreau on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in front of their house along Fraternity Row.

The University Counseling Center and UMatter are available for free to students needing support.

