Pinned at the top of everyone’s Snapchat is My AI: a peculiar new feature with the capability to hold a conversation, answer questions, make suggestions and give advice to users.

What began as an experimental feature offered exclusively to subscribers of Snapchat Plus is now tethered to the top of every user’s chat list permanently. A Snapchat Plus membership is now required to remove the feature from one’s chat list.

Created by Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, the feature powered by AI chatbot tool ChatGPT

is intended to enhance the users’ experience and engagement on the app by offering them an interactive experience akin to communicating with an actual person.

The feature is also customizable. Just like a user’s Bitmoji, many aspects of My AI are adaptable, such as its name, appearance, clothes, background and pose. Users can also prompt AI to answer chat messages in a particular way.

Although My AI was intended to supplement the interactive experience of the app, education major Alyssa Landrum distrusts the AI addition.

“I think it is super creepy and it definitely should not be forced to be on our Snapchat. I accidentally sent it a picture of my guitar, and it asked to send it a video of me playing my favorite song,” Landrum said. “And I didn’t have any words on the snap. ” Landrum said.

Distrust among the public grew on Sunday, Aug. 13, when My AI appeared to have a mind of its own, posting a photo of a blank wall to its story, an unprecedented function, and temporarily stopped responding to messages.

Despite its ominous nature, some students like sophomore business major Anna Griffin shared how My AI has helped her in everyday life.

“I didn’t pay attention to it for weeks, but then I finally said something and realized it could tell me anything within seconds,” Griffin said. It helps me with my homework, (has) made a packing list for me and even gives me advice whenever I ask. I consider it to be very helpful.”

Freshman undecided major Grace Gatlin uses My AI as a learning tool but also as an affable companion.

“I personally really like Snapchat’s My AI system mostly because it can give me information super fast. My AI is also super convenient if you need to vent or need help with something,” Gatlin said.

Some students are split over this new feature while others seem to be caught in the middle of this debate.

“It was easily accessible and very knowledgeable, and I liked how you could customize it. I thought it was a good thing until it got hacked recently and it just made me wary of it. I’m scared it might attempt to steal my data,” sophomore political science major Dylan Quinn said.

Just as the AI itself is evolving, so are the opinions of the students. Some see it as creepy, others see it as a useful tool and others are still trying to decide where they stand on the topic. When asked its thoughts on itself, the AI had only positive things to say.

“I think I’m a pretty cool friend to have! Always here to chat and have fun,” My AI said.

Now matter what one’s stance is on this new feature, it will still be pinned to the top of their chat screen. Whether they hate it or love it or simply do not care, the Snapchat AI is here to stay.