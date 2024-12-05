College sports have undergone significant transformation recently. From name, image and likeness (NIL) and conference realignment to revenue sharing and the transfer portal, the changes present both opportunities and challenges. As a school in the heart of the SEC, Ole Miss is caught up in all the upheaval.

In a comprehensive, months-long investigation, students from the University of Mississippi delved into the current realities and future uncertainties within college sports. This special report focuses on the ways that fans and former Ole Miss athletes are reacting to the changes and how Ole Miss Athletics is adjusting to life with both NIL and transfer portals, with the direct payment of players as a real possibility for the future. We look at the impact on female athletes at Ole Miss and explore how one HBCU in Mississippi is feeling the transformation of college sports a bit differently than you might expect.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the University of Mississippi’s School of Journalism and New Media, The Daily Mississippian and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. Through the articles here and the videos provided online, we hope you gain a deeper understanding of how college sports is evolving and recognize the significant contributions of these dedicated student journalists.

