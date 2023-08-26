The University of Mississippi just expanded its dining options. In the coming weeks, fast-food chain and sandwich shop Jimmy John’s will be joining the buffet of quick restaurant choices for busy students.

On June 20, Ole Miss Dining revealed via their Instagram account that the eatery is expected to make its entrance to the university this fall, with Minor Hall becoming the establishment’s hub.

The announcement resulted in a hit post for Ole Miss Dining, garnering more than 1.5k likes and 200 comments. Most of the comments consisted of friends tagging one another planning lunch dates for the fall, while others expressed their genuine excitement.

“My Flex is in danger,” rising senior Sophie Tally (@sophietally) said.

Jimmy John’s will, indeed, take Flex, but the post also shared that Meal Swipes, Plus 1 Swipes and Express will also serve as payment options.

In response to an inquiry from another commenter, Ole Miss Dining confirmed the exit of Papa John’s, the national pizza chain that has long been housed in Minor Hall.

“(We) can confirm. But your Flex still works at the one off campus,” Ole Miss Dining said.

Papa John’s is one of several places in Oxford that accepts university meal tickets as payment.

Rising sophomore Abbey Booth lived in Minor Hall last year. Recalling her freshman year experience, she shared that the local Papa John’s proved to be rather convenient to have just downstairs.

“During the day I mostly ate at the Union, but (Papa John’s) was really convenient if I was up late studying because it was open late,” Booth said.

The St. Louis native said that she plans to revisit Minor Hall this year for Jimmy John’s.

“I think I do (see myself returning) just because (Minor Hall) is such a convenient location. It’s closer to some places than the Union is, so I definitely think I’ll be going there,” Booth said.

Booth said she plans to order her favorite type of Jimmy John’s sandwich, the Italian sub, when she makes her way there this fall.

The Union is looking to maintain its current selection of options with QDoba, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, McAlister’s Deli and Blenz Bowls. Raising Cane’s and Steak n’ Shake can both be found in the Pavilion. And food trucks along business row have become regulars on campus since their first presence in the 2022-23 school year.

Though no official date for the debut of Jimmy John’s has been announced, the establishment is likely to be open for business fairly close to the start of the fall semester on Aug. 21. If all goes well, Jimmy John’s can continue the trend of being a late-night snack option for Minor Hall residents, as well another lunch rush option for commuters.