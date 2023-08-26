Everyone has their own opinions about sports. Some opinions are universally agreed upon, and others are considered hot takes. Hot takes make sports debates fun, so why not dive into some Ole Miss football hot takes for the 2023-24 season.

Quinshon Judkins wins the 2023 Heisman Trophy

Judkins has been a standout player for not only Ole Miss, but also the entire SEC since he joined the Rebels’ roster in 2022.

With an impressive freshman campaign of 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, Judkins ran the show both on and off the field. He, along with his teammate Zach Evans, were two key players in the 2022 season.

Judkins played in every game, which is almost unheard of for a freshman player entering the SEC. Not only did he dominate on Saturdays, but he has also been a huge part of Ole Miss football’s social media presence, which has led Ole Miss fans everywhere to get excited when they hear his name.

With Judkins going into his second season at Ole Miss, he already has made great strides as a player. His production last season, coupled with his projected statistical leaps, makes for an enticing Heisman case.

Ole Miss clenches the No. 1 spot in the SEC West

Last year, Ole Miss went 7-0 in the first half of the season, which made fans ecstatic for what was to continue to come. Then the Rebels traveled to Baton Rouge and were beaten by LSU. After that hard loss, Ole Miss went 1-5 to end the season with an underwhelming 8-5 record.

This year, however, is going to be a different story.

Coach Lane Kiffin put in work in the transfer portal once again. The additions of Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin to the wide receiver room will help the offense progress from last season.

Considering the plethora of defensive talent that Kiffin brought in, alongside first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the defense will be on par with — if not better than — the offense this season.

Outside of the transfer portal, Kiffin also flexed his high school recruiting muscles during the offseason.

With a group of new recruits coming and a fresh new energy on campus in the fall, there is no doubt that Ole Miss is going to have a successful 2023-24 season. This roster has a chance to do something special. They even have overall skill to clinch the evasive No. 1 spot in the SEC West.

Ole Miss beats LSU 42-21

LSU was the loss that broke the Rebels’ winning streak last season. The hot take here is that Ole Miss will not let history repeat itself.

Ole Miss plays LSU at home, which bodes well for the Rebels. This matchup is already one of the most talked-about games of the upcoming season, and fans from all over the country are going to fill Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

There is no doubt that the energy at home on Sept. 30 will make the Rebels even more determined to send the LSU Tigers running back to Baton Rouge with their tails tucked.