Judd Utermark broke the all-time Ole Miss Baseball home run record with his 49th career homer in the first inning against UT Martin on Tuesday, May 12 at Swayze Field.

“I want to thank so many people because a lot of this can’t be done without their help,” Utermark said in a postgame interview. “My fiancée, who comes to every single game, every inner squad (game) and videos it for the families back home. She’s put in probably just as many hours as I have. (I also want to thank) my family, obviously, and my Lord Jesus Christ.”

Kyle Gordon had previously held the record since 1987. Utermark tied Gordon on Sunday, May 3 against Arkansas. Now that Utermark has the record, he says he is happy to have it behind him.

“My job here it to try to win games, and if my job is to hit home runs to help us win those games, then that’s what I’m gonna try to do,” Utermark said. “I’ve been lucky enough to hit 49 of them, so yeah I’ve been blessed. I’m glad that it’s off my back, though, and that we can worry about winning games now.”

Utermark spoke about setting the record at Swayze Field in what could have been his last home game with the Rebels.

“A lot of my teammates were telling me ‘Don’t break it away’ or ‘You got to hit it today’, and that just adds to the pressure,” Utermark said. “It is awesome. I hope that we host a regional, and that’s what we’re shooting towards, but knowing that it’s my last regular season game here, it’s a little emotional for sure. If there was a time to break the record, it’d be obviously here at Swayze.”

The record-breaking homer came on the first pitch Utermark saw in the game and made it 2-0 Rebels.

“I saw the big slurve right out of his hand. The shadow was a little iffy here, but it felt good off the bat,” Utermark said. “It was at a good angle. I checked the wind to make sure it wasn’t blowing straight in, but after that, whenever I saw it clear that fence it was a little bit of a relief.”

The Rebels went on to win the game 17-6. After the game, Ole Miss played a video tribute on the jumbotron that featured Utermark’s parents and former and current Rebel baseball players, including Gordon, Tim Elko, Ethan Lege, Ethan Groff, Reagan Burford, Peyton Chatagnier, Hunter Elliott, Will Furniss and Tristan Bissetta.

Utermark will look to extend his record with three games left in the regular season. Plus, the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

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