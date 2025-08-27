Countdown posts and mass emails have overflowed phones since the start of fall semester. If the first week of class has you yearning for a little more of summer, expand your musical taste with your peers’ recommendations.

Want your campus commute to remind you of this summer’s road trip? Summon nostalgia with a late 2010s throwback. Suggested by junior English major Nathan Rhodes, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles is sure to bring back summer memories.

“Me and some friends were in South Korea staying a few weeks in the mountains, and we listened to that song over and over again,” Rhodes said. “It reminds me why summer is my favorite season.”

If you are seeking praise and worship songs to carry you through the semester, “Garden in Manhattan” by Josiah Green may be for you. This Christian folk song pick comes from sophomore music education major Isabelle Nieves.

“This is for sure my song, especially after working at a Christian summer camp all summer,” Nieves said.

If folk is not your style, but you still want a Christian jam, the contemporary Christian song “Good Day” by Forest Frank was suggested by sophomore biological science major Jayden Lawrence for its uplifting qualities.

“This song is a great way to start your day,” Lawrence said. “It gives a person confidence that they didn’t know they possessed. It blends feel-good energy with gratitude, making it the perfect soundtrack for sunny drives or anytime you need a reminder to soak in the moment.”

Craving to trade your sluggish Monday mornings for an escape from reality? “New York” by Addison Rae was submitted by junior accounting major Taylor Owens and falls in the alternative pop genre.

“It’s really fun, catchy and makes me want to go to New York to experience all of the things she mentioned in the song,” Owens said.

“Disparate Youth” by Santigold is an alternative rock ode to defining oneself and was recommended by sophomore political science major Morgan Turner.

“As a musician, hearing it for the first time felt like a euphoric moment and the meaning of the song really symbolized the era I was in this summer,” Turner said.

Still feeling down about summer coming to an end? Dance the blues away to “Vamo a Bailotear” by Cris MJ. A favorite of junior biology major Alejandra Glass, the song’s title translates to “let’s dance” and is categorized as Latin pop. Glass recalls her experience listening to the tune.

“When my friends and I were on a late night drive, we played this song at full volume while singing,” Glass said.

Perhaps the song you are searching for will be the calm before the storm of syllabus assignments. “Nice to Each Other” by Olivia Dean was recommended by senior English major Lillie Palmer for its soothing quality.

“It just feels like an easy song to listen to because it has this calming beat that goes with it,” Palmer said. “This song specifically reminds me of being with my friends on the beach where I felt so carefree and the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“Just in Case” by Morgan Wallen was suggested by senior criminal justice major PJ Gregory. Valuing instrumentation over lyricism, Gregory praised the track’s musical composition.

“The melody flows, the chords feel warm and familiar and the rhythm gives off a summer vibe – like cruising in a boat while the sun sets,” Gregory said. “I don’t really care much about the lyrics in songs. To me, it’s all about the melody and the moving chords, which the background music really compliments, giving the song a perfectly relaxed summer feel.”

“Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae was recommended by sophomore computer science major Madyson Price and is ranked in TikTok’s US Top 25 sounds, as of Aug. 23.

“I discovered ‘Love Me Not’ from TikTok and after I heard it I could not stop singing it,” Price said. “I’ve listened to a few of Ravyn Lenae’s songs before and loved her voice; it’s so unique. I also found the song to be very relatable.”

Suggested by sophomore biology major Samira Simpson, “Peekaboo” by Kendrick Lamar charted No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart and garnered nationwide attention during the Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Peekaboo came on as my friends and I were on the way to my birthday dinner,” Simpson said. “Ever since then, it’s been on repeat as my go-to pick-me-up for the summer. It’s a confident reminder to not listen to the nonsense other people try to spew on to you. Be authentic, be genuine and always live life on your own terms.”

