The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team enters the new season with high expectations and a schedule packed with defining matchups that could shape its postseason hopes. Here are some of the biggest games on the Lady Rebels’ schedule.

Nov. 3 versus Norfolk State

The Lady Rebels will open up the season at home against Norfolk State, who was a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season. This game will be one of the first opportunities for an Ole Miss team composed largely of transfers to build chemistry with each other.

Nov. 28 versus Wisconsin (neutral site)

Ole Miss will have its first true test of the season against Power Four team Wisconsin. The game is located in Daytona Beach, Fla., as part of the Daytona Beach Classic.

The Badgers finished No. 14 in the Big Ten with a record of 13-17 and a conference record of 4-14. Their six top scorers from a season ago either graduated or transferred; and, with Robin Pingeton stepping into the head coaching position, this team will look quite different than it did last season.

Dec. 4 versus Notre Dame

The Lady Rebels will take on preseason No. 15 Notre Dame, a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 last season. Since 2021, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey boasts an overall record of 117–38 with a winning percentage of .755. Under Ivey, the Fighting Irish have made four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo was named to the AP Preseason All-American list. She averaged 23.8 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.

Jan. 4 at Texas

After opening SEC play with a home game against Georgia, the Rebels will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the preseason No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

Ole Miss will be in for a tough test against forward Madison Booker. She was named an AP Preseason All-American and averaged 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.

Jan. 8 at Oklahoma

Four days after the Texas game, the Rebels will take on the preseason No. 6 Sooners. Last season, Oklahoma advanced to the Sweet 16, where the Sooners lost to the eventual national champion, Connecticut. Oklahoma’s center, Raegan Beers, averaged 17.3 PPG and 9.4 RPG in 2024-25.

Feb. 19 versus LSU

The LSU Tigers, currently ranked No. 5, have one of the most talented guards in the nation in Flau’Jae Johnson, who ESPN projects as a Top 5 WNBA Draft pick in 2025-26. Johnson averaged 18.6 points per game and shot 38.3% from behind the arc last season. Additionally, she averaged 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Head coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to a national championship in 2023 in her second season with the program. Before that, she won three national championships as a coach at Baylor.

Feb. 22 at South Carolina

Three days after the LSU game, the Lady Rebels will hit the road to face the preseason No. 2 team in the country.

The Gamecocks are led by Dawn Staley, one of the most successful head coaches in the nation. Staley is a three-time National Champion coach at South Carolina and boasts a record of 475-110. This game will play a huge part in conference tournament seeding and is the second-to-last game of the regular season for the Lady Rebels.

