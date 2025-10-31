The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team finished their fall play with a No. 4 finish at The Ally hosted by Mississippi State University. The No. 13 Lady Rebels held steady all three rounds, after a lack of momentum from the prior three tournaments.

Round one

The Lady Rebels finished the first round in fourth place. They posted an even 288, led by Filippa Sundquist.

Sundquist shot a 68 (-4) for the round and tied for the lead position. She started off strong with birdies on three of her first four holes. She added two birdies on the back nine and made par on the other seven holes.

Kajsalotta Svarvar shot even par, tied for No. 18 to enter round two. She recorded four birdies and offset them with four bogeys.

Mary Miller finished the day one over par, and Sophie Linder and Matilda Björkman each ended three over. Nicole Gal, an individual competitor, recorded seven over for the round.

Round two

Ole Miss stayed in fourth place at the end of round two with a 284 (-4) score. Björkman was the highlight of the Rebels’ round.

She started out strong with an eagle on the par-5 second hole. She carded five birdies on the day. She finished day two just outside of the Top 20 for the tournament and sat with an even par for the two days.

Svarvar carded a one-under 71 on day two to enter the final round tied for No. 14. Linder followed suit with one-under for the day.

Sundquist flipped her play in round two. She carded three-over for the round. Miller finished round two one over par. Gal shot an even par for round two.

Round three

The Rebels placed fourth in the tournament with a final score of 860 (-4). The team was led by Svarvar after finishing in seventh and five under par.

After carding a 68 (-4), she held the lowest round for Ole Miss on the day. She finished the fall schedule with three Top 10 finishes in four events.

Sundquist and Miller tied for No. 18 with two over par. Sundquist finished her fall play with four Top 20 finishes, with Miller recording three Top 20 finishes in four tournaments.

Linder finished the round one-over 71, tied for No. 23. Björkman and Gal finished tied for No. 31, both carding five over par.

The Lady Rebels’ fall season comes to an end with top four finishes in every fall competition, which included two wins. Spring play will begin on Feb. 1, with the return to the Puerto Rico Classic.

