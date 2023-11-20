Though the University of Mississippi has a number of clubs that aim to benefit the Oxford community, one group has the singular goal of spreading positivity: the Kindness Club.

The organization started last April when Abby Newton, a 2023 graduate from UM with a degree in special education, got close with her student teaching class during her senior year. For her thesis, she decided to start a club centered on bringing attention and equality to people with disabilities around Oxford.

“The Kindness Club’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate inclusivity and welcome diversity within the School of Education and around campus,” Kindness Club President Anna Katherine McDonough said. “We want to celebrate the achievements and resilience of individuals, but also create opportunities for members of the School of Education community to come together to connect and engage in activities that promote a positive and inclusive atmosphere.”

There is not an abundance of clubs in the School of Education, so the Kindness Club gives education students another option to get involved. Senior special education major and Kindness Club Vice President Savannah Wehman holds this sentiment.

“We want it to be campus-wide, but it’s easy for us to have a reach in the School of Education because it is a smaller department at Ole Miss,” Wehman said.

The club aims to make UM a more positive and inclusive place for those with disabilities. According to McDonough, this mission and Newton’s leadership drove her to join the club.

“It was just something that really interested me, with my major being special education, and I wanted to help,” McDonough said. “I wanted to help make campus more inclusive for everyone and make people smile, and I’ve always loved doing random acts of kindness. So I think Abby inspired me.”

Savannah Wehman bonded with Newton as well, as she was a junior observer in Newton’s student teaching class.

“I really looked up to (Newton), and I still do,” Wehman said. “I heard about (the club) from her, and I’m really close to Anna Katherine, so I wanted to help with that. I think that it’s just something that we both really view as important.”

The next event the club will hold is one to honor a beloved former professor of the School of Education, Maxine Harper. Some past events have been enjoying lemonade and learning about how influential faces of UM have overcome adversity, as well as lighthearted fun of painting rocks and enjoying popsicles.

The club hopes to hold an event every month as they find their footing on campus.

“I just hope that our club builds a culture where diversity is celebrated and kindness is at the forefront of interactions,” McDonough said.