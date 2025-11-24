Chris Spencer, a former Ole Miss football player and the No. 26 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, returned to Oxford, Miss., for a live recording of his podcast, “Intangible,” on Friday, Nov. 14 with five Lady Rebel stars.

The event, hosted by the men’s clothing store Finch and Kelly, was held in partnership with the female advocacy group, Empower. The group strives to gain equal opportunities and access to resources for all women and youth

The small, private event featured individual conversations between Spencer and five Lady Rebel athletes — volleyball player Gabi Placide, softball players Mackenzie Pickens and Emilee Boyer, volleyball player Jordyn Towns and basketball player Cotie McMahon. Each player delved into their personal habits, personalities and ambitions.

Even after retiring from his 10-year career in the NFL, Spencer knew that his identity was intertwined with football. He dug deep into his own “intangibles” and decided that he wanted to sit down with other athletes to help them navigate similar discoveries about themselves.

With regard to college sports, Spencer is interested in the effects that NIL and the transfer portal have on the new generation of athletes.

“The sport chews you up and spits you out if you’re not watching,” Spencer said. “How do we also make sure that their stories are heard?”

Part of the reason why Spencer chose to speak with Lady Rebels is because of his technology company, Team Q, whose research suggests a correlation between women playing sports and later achieving CEO positions. With this installment of his podcast, he hoped to amplify the stories and traits that lead female athletes to future success.

During each conversation, Spencer inquired about lighthearted topics such as the student-athletes’ favorite pre-game hype songs or their dream brand collaborations. He then dug a bit deeper into each player’s development and background.

Towns, a volleyball transfer athlete, spoke about returning from an injury she suffered her freshman season. Similarly, Boyer, the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) National Player of the Year in Division II, talked about overcoming obstacles and rising to the top of the league. For McMahon, pressure is not a curse — it is motivation.

“We always go back to your foundation, go back to (our) upbringing,” Spencer said.

Placide, one of the top players on the Ole Miss Volleyball team, spoke about the importance of competitiveness and how she feels women are discouraged from showing it.

“Because we’re women, it comes off as an attitude,” Placide said.

Yet Placide chooses to let her competitive drive fuel her ambition. She hopes that young girls who see the joy and laughter that she and her teammates play with will be encouraged to take up sports themselves.

“Smiling, laughing, having fun — that’s what makes them want to play,” Placide said.

Pickens, a second baseman on the softball team, emphasized how important effort is in becoming the player she wants to be.

“Talent can only get you so far,” Pickens said. “Every day is about trying to get 1% better.”

