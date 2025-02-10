Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated the No. 6 Wildcats 66-57 in a hard fought battle monday night.

After being down at halftime, Ole Miss outscored Kentucky in the 3rd and 4th quarters for another impressive win.

Madison Scott led the way for Ole Miss scoring 22 points and continuing her dominant season.

Scott passed Peggie Gillom for the most all-time games played at Ole Miss. Scott has played all five seasons of her collegiate career at Ole Miss.

The Rebels shot very poorly from three. They only hit two three-pointers out of 14 attempts; however, Kentucky only made two more three pointers in the same amount of shots.

Ole Miss dominated at the free throw line. They shot 14-21, while Kentucky only shot 3-4. The Rebels were very dominant in the paint all game long as the three-point shots were not falling.

KK Deans added nine points off the bench which has her career total over 1,500 points.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has the Rebels playing some of their best basketball as of late. Now is a perfect time to heat up before March Madness starts.

In what was a resilient win for the Rebels, Ole Miss has stacked ranked victories after beating both Kentucky and Vanderbilt. These are great wins for March Madness seeding as Ole Miss looks to be a top six seed in the NCAA tournament.

ESPN bracketologist currently has the Rebels as the five seed in the NCAA tournament, predicting a matchup versus James Madison University.

For their next game, the Lady Rebels take on Arkansas on the road on Thursday, Feb. 13.