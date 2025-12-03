Lane Kiffin turned Ole Miss into one of the most consistently competitive football programs in the SEC. His decision on Sunday to take the head coaching position at LSU, however, will affect the Rebels’ recruiting, roster stability, national perception and long-term momentum. Now, it is up to new Ole Miss Football head coach Pete Golding to mitigate the damage.

Transfer portal

Kiffin’s teams have been built heavily through the transfer portal, and he is one of the best in the country at using NIL and branding to bring in high-level talent.

Current Ole Miss star players might explore other options, and signees might reconsider their commitments. With the Grove Collective, Ole Miss has enough NIL strength to keep some pieces together, but the uncertainty might still cause panic.

The 2026 transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2 and extends through Jan. 16. Reports indicate that behind-the-scenes deals have already been made, and it will not take long for many players to transfer to new schools.

If Ole Miss advances to the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 19, players will have an extended five-day window to enter the portal.

The former Rebel head coach is rumored to have already attempted to poach quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. While Ole Miss could have several players leave, they are unlikely to leave leading up the playoffs. If the Rebels make a playoff run, that could show the players that staying in Oxford is worth it.

NCAA rules give players whose teams went through coaching changes 15 days to enter the transfer portal. The window for the portal opens five days after a head coach is hired or announced.

Recruitment

An immediate effect of Kiffin’s departure will be on the future Ole Miss roster. The signing window for high school recruits is underway and will end Friday, Dec. 5.

Since Kiffin left, several Ole Miss recruits have announced that they are staying at Ole Miss. Edge rusher Landon Barnes, safety Nascar McCoy, safety Iverson McCoy and linebacker Anthony Davis Jr. have all posted about their commitment to Ole Miss despite Kiffin’s departure.

Wide receiver Jameson Powell is a class of 2026 decommit. Inside offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon and safety Trae’kerrion Collins are decommits from the 2027 class.

Wide receiver Corey Barber, tight end JC Anderson and inside offensive lineman Ryan Miret flipped their commitments to LSU. On the other side, wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. changed his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss.

Identity

Kiffin was known for his modern and aggressive offense, creative playcalling and unique personality, which drew national attention. Without him, Ole Miss will lose a major part of its identity and could fall out of the national spotlight. Golding will need to either match Kiffin’s flash or rebuild the program’s image in a new direction.

Financially and structurally, Ole Miss Athletics is in a far better place than when Kiffin was hired on Dec. 7, 2019. Facilities, NIL infrastructure, fan engagement and donor support are all stronger because of the team’s success in recent years.

This foundation means that with Golding the program will not collapse, but it could face a difficult transition period. The fast, confident hire must stabilize the roster before the portal window closes on Jan. 16.

Some students were under the impression that Kiffin left for more money at LSU.

“I actually think it’s ridiculous, because I heard that we, like, almost matched him on his price,” freshman nursing major Evan Barone said. “At this point, I would rather him leave. … Because if you have a coach that considers staying, I think he’s already gone. … So really not surprised.”

The coaching change could also shift expectations. Kiffin normalized 10-win seasons, New Year’s Six bowls and AP Top 10 rankings. The Rebels will have to fight to maintain that standard in the toughest conference in the country.

The possibilities are endless and unpredictable. However, situations like this have occurred before.

In January 2024, legendary University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired, creating chaos in one of history’s most dominant programs. Almost immediately after the announcement, Alabama lost almost 40 recruits due to the uncertainty of the empty head coach chair.

Just a few days later, though, Alabama named Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as Saban’s replacement, and the program was able to rebuild from its losses. Now, in only the second season after Saban’s retirement, No. 9 Alabama is in the SEC Championship game and is slated to make the College Football Playoff.

Though Ole Miss is not as historically successful as Alabama, Rebel football consistently draws millions of viewers each week. This season, Ole Miss is 10th among CFB programs in television viewership and is on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth. The program is set for the future, even with Kiffin off to Baton Rouge, La.

College football schedule

Kiffin’s departure may force the NCAA to change the college football schedule. Currently, National Signing Day, the first and second round of the playoffs and the beginning of the transfer portal are all within one month of each other.

“I just think it’s frustrating that he left, especially before the playoffs,” freshman economics major Ben Harper said. “Like we were doing solid and then he’s going to a team that’s not as good this year, and he’s just gonna bring a bunch of players. And it’s just kind of cheating college football in a way.”

If Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter allowed Kiffin to coach through the playoffs, he would have been the head coach for national signing day and the early part of the portal window. In that time, he could flip recruits to LSU or bring new transfers with him to Baton Rouge, La.

“I just can’t believe he had the audacity to try to stay and coach for the playoffs, even after he already knew he was going to LSU,” freshman mechanical engineering major Robert Wherry said. “Probably not gonna be a good next three years for us.”

The whole debacle could be the start of significant change in the CFB calendar.

