The most wonderful time of the year finally returned with the arrival of Oxford’s sixth-annual Holly Jolly Holidays on Nov. 22. This attraction at mTrade Park will host wintry festivities, such as an ice skating rink and the Walk of Lights, for visitors and members of the Oxford community to enjoy until January.

Holly Jolly Holidays will continue Wednesdays through Sundays until Jan. 4, 2026. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Freshman environmental sciences major Calen Crowsen is an employee at mTrade Park who works with Holly Jolly Holidays.

“We have our ice skating rink, and then we also have the Walk of Lights, which is a walking trail that leads up to a lounge area,” Crowsen said. “And then we have different vendors and such come in and have go-karts and stuff every once and a while.”

The skating rink is a family favorite for many visitors, where kids and parents can experience the classic seasonal activity. Ice skates and hot chocolate are provided.

“It’s really fun for the kids,” John Youngblood, a father of three visiting Holly Jolly Holidays, said. “They enjoy it. It’s right down the street from the neighborhood and it’s a good thing that the city does. (The kids’ favorite part) is definitely ice skating.”

There are attractions for all ages. The Walk of Lights is a holiday favorite — a walking trail that loops around the park, decorated with strings of lights, glowing decorations and a cozy firepit at the end.

“I just love looking at the lights,” Eupora, Miss., resident Allen Duncan said. “It’s just beautiful.”

Children and adults alike get a thrill from the twinkling trail, and families can experience the joy together.

“Our 2-year-old loves the lights,” Alise Emerson, a mother of three and Oxford resident, said. “It’s magical. She’s so excited. I’ll probably be back with her every week.”

For many families, attending Holly Jolly Holidays is a much-anticipated tradition, something that can be enjoyed over and over.

“Last year we did it several (times),” Youngblood said. “This is our first time this year though.”

Holly Jolly Holidays is seen by many attendees as the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season, as it provides enchanting activities for people of all ages.

“This is just such a magical season for (the kids), and they love it,” Emerson said. “We’re so excited that Oxford has put this on and that we have this now.”

