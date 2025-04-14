The Dallas Wings drafted Madison Scott with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 14. Scott will join UConn star Paige Bueckers and NC State’s Aziaha James.

Scott was one of only 16 players invited to attend the draft, joining the likes of Bueckers and LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and signifying the league’s confidence in her being drafted.

Scott, a six-foot-two guard, led the way for Ole Miss this past season as captain. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game and was able to facilitate or score a game winning bucket in many close game situations.

The fit for Scott in Dallas will be intriguing as the team will be very young with Bueckers being the clear star. Early on in her career, Scott may just be a defensive threat and a spot up shooter, but as she gains confidence, the trio of her, Bueckers and James should be dangerous for years to come.

