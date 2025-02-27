The William Magee Center held the Southern Smash event on the Union Plaza from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Southern Smash is an organization that has been traveling the country for the last 13 years with the intention of breaking the stigma surrounding eating disorders on college campuses by allowing students the opportunity to physically smash scales.

After graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2005, McCall Dempsy founded Southern Smash. Dempsy created the organization after a personal experience with an eating disorder as a college student.

“I struggled with a lot of shame and secrecy,” Dempsy said. “I was social chairman in my sorority, and I was planning parties, handing out shirts and dying behind closed doors.”

Demspy spoke about her understanding of how many students struggle with a wide range of issues.

“While we all might not struggle with an eating disorder, we all know what it feels like to not feel good enough,” Dempsy said.

The organization is also a part of the National Alliance of Eating Disorders. NAED is the leading national nonprofit for eating disorders.

Dempsey offers free therapist-led support groups through the nonprofit, referrals to care and free educational opportunities to students across the country.

“You can log into our support groups from your bed and put your earphones in and be a fly on the Zoom wall and just listen and get that support,” Dempsey said.

Southern Smash partnered with the William Magee Center, University Counseling Center, University Health Services and other organizations to break the stigma around eating disorders through Southern Smash.

Hailey Brown and Taylor Moore, both freshman biology majors, attended Tuesday’s event on the Union Plaza.

“I heard about the event through my sorority and knew I wanted to visit,” Brown said.

Moore elaborated on why she wanted to attend the event.

“We wanted to come support, and it’s a lot of fun to smash scales. It’s a fun way to make a negative thing positive,” Moore said.